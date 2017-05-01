Last Week’s Best Travel Photos

Our #traveldeeper community is back at it again with another week of gorgeous Instagram photos. Their best shots from last week took us all over the world, from open roads in Argentina to the beaches of Costa Rica. Scroll through these stunners and try to choose a favorite—then tag your photos with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next!
10. Beach Bumming Now this is our idea of a midweek getaway. Are you craving Costa Rica too? Explore more of the country’s best beaches with this tropical slideshow.
9. Mediterranean Magic
The French Riviera’s pièce de résistance may be its beach scene, but that’s just the beginning of why we love this luxurious place. Enjoy a perfect getaway with the help of these 12 tips.
8. So You Think Buildings Can’t Dance? Think AgainWho needs dancing shoes when you have the Dancing House in Prague? Plan your getaway with our guide to a magical Czech weekend.
7. AFAR Takes Bermuda Our cofounder, @gregsul, soaked up Bermuda’s beauty during our #afarexperiences event last weekend. We already wish we could go back! Curious about where we’re headed on our next dreamy getaway and how you can #traveldeeper with us? Check it out, here.
6. Welcome to the Shire“Little by little, one travels far.” Or so says J.R.R. Tolkien. Hobbiton, New Zealand, is a place that’s sure to charm Lord of the Rings fans and newbies alike. And if that’s not enough, here are 13 more reasons we love New Zealand.
5. Jaywalkers
Hold up—vicuñas crossing! Wild landscapes (and adorable wildlife) have us dreaming of a South American getaway. You can tackle a solo trip to Argentina and Chile with the help of our guide.
4. Treat Yourself to the Tropics
Looking to get tropical? Our guide will help you e
xplore the Philippines
one lush island at a time (there are only 7,107 of them).
3. Fantasy Land
Definitely do go chasing waterfalls along the Ring Road in Iceland. Click here to explore more natural highlights from this scenic country.
2. Work or Play?Even the office buildings in Tokyo are eye candy. Ready to start planning your own vacation to Japan’s colorful capital? If so, make sure these 12 experiences are on your list.
1. Turkish Delight
Sometimes, a destination is best viewed from above. Take flight in Cappadocia, Turkey with an iconic hot air balloon ride, and click here to discover why it may very well be the most magical place on earth.
