Last Week’s Best Travel Photos

Our #traveldeeper community is back at it again with another week of gorgeous Instagram photos. Their best shots from last week took us all over the world, from open roads in Argentina to the beaches of Costa Rica. Scroll through these stunners and try to choose a favorite—then tag your photos with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next!

Now this is our idea of a midweek getaway. Are you craving Costa Rica too? Explore more of the country’s best beaches with this tropical slideshow

9. Mediterranean Magic

The The French Riviera’s pièce de résistance may be its beach scene, but that’s just the beginning of why we love this luxurious place. Enjoy a perfect getaway with the help of these 12 tips

Our cofounder, @gregsul , soaked up Bermuda’s beauty during our #afarexperiences event last weekend. We already wish we could go back! Curious about where we’re headed on our next dreamy getaway and how you can #traveldeeper with us? Check it out, here

5. Jaywalkers

Hold up—vicuñas crossing! Wild landscapes (and adorable wildlife) have us dreaming of a Hold up—vicuñas crossing! Wild landscapes (and adorable wildlife) have us dreaming of a South American getaway . You can tackle a solo trip to Argentina and Chile with the help of our guide

4. Treat Yourself to the Tropics

Looking to get tropical? Looking to get tropical? Our guide will help you e

xplore the Philippines one lush island at a time (there are only 7,107 of them).

Definitely do go chasing waterfalls along the Ring Road in Iceland Click here to explore more natural highlights from this scenic country.