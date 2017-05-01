Home>Travel inspiration

Last Week’s Best Travel Photos

By Dana Brindle

May 1, 2017

Photo by @carla_beans
Photo by @carla_beans

The Philippines are calling.

Wondering where to jet next? We’ve got you covered with some serious destination inspiration, thanks to our talented #traveldeeper community.

Our #traveldeeper community is back at it again with another week of gorgeous Instagram photos. Their best shots from last week took us all over the world, from open roads in Argentina to the beaches of Costa Rica. Scroll through these stunners and try to choose a favorite—then tag your photos with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next! 

Photo by @rachelweider
10. Beach Bumming 
Now this is our idea of a midweek getaway. Are you craving Costa Rica too? Explore more of the country’s best beaches with this tropical slideshow. 

Photo by @rajveerjohal
9.  Mediterranean Magic
The French Riviera’s pièce de résistance may be its beach scene, but that’s just the beginning of why we love this luxurious place. Enjoy a perfect getaway with the help of these 12 tips.

Photo by @niag
8. So You Think Buildings Can’t Dance? Think Again
Who needs dancing shoes when you have the Dancing House in Prague? Plan your getaway with our guide to a magical Czech weekend.

Photo by @wandereatrepeat
7. AFAR Takes Bermuda 
Our cofounder, @gregsul, soaked up Bermuda’s beauty during our #afarexperiences event last weekend. We already wish we could go back! Curious about where we’re headed on our next dreamy getaway and how you can #traveldeeper with us? Check it out, here.

Photo by @elensham
6. Welcome to the Shire
“Little by little, one travels far.” Or so says J.R.R. Tolkien. Hobbiton, New Zealand, is a place that’s sure to charm Lord of the Rings fans and newbies alike. And if that’s not enough, here are 13 more reasons we love New Zealand. 

Photo by @a.baq
5. Jaywalkers
Hold up—vicuñas crossing! Wild landscapes (and adorable wildlife) have us dreaming of a South American getaway. You can tackle a solo trip to Argentina and Chile with the help of our guide.

Photo by @carla_beans
4. Treat Yourself to the Tropics
Looking to get tropical? Our guide will help you explore the Philippines one lush island at a time (there are only 7,107 of them).

Photo by @travel.arround
3. Fantasy Land
Definitely do go chasing waterfalls along the Ring Road in Iceland. Click here to explore more natural highlights from this scenic country. 

Photo by @thefella
2. Work or Play?
Even the office buildings in Tokyo are eye candy. Ready to start planning your own vacation to Japan’s colorful capital? If so, make sure these 12 experiences are on your list.

Photo by @cortiyum
1. Turkish Delight
Sometimes, a destination is best viewed from above. Take flight in Cappadocia, Turkey with an iconic hot air balloon ride, and click here to discover why it may very well be the most magical place on earth.

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear