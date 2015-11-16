Home>Travel inspiration

Last Week's 10 Best Travel Instagrams

By Maggie Fuller

Nov 16, 2015

From the Issue (e.g. May 2011) issue

share this article
flipboard
Tour Eiffel, Paris

@rebeccaplotnick

Tour Eiffel, Paris

Check out the best of the best from @afarmedia

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Last Friday, November 13th, people all over took to Instagram to show solidarity with and support of Paris following a series of attacks throughout the city. We sent our thoughts and hearts to the City of Light with the beautiful tribute above to the Eiffel Tower by @rebeccaplotnick and were overwhelmed with the support shown by the #traveldeeper community. #jesuisparis 

Earlier in the week #traveldeeper was enamored of streets and pathways. We walked bridges in Prague and climbed stairways in Oahu. We wandered alleyways in Croatia, devoured gelato in Italy and went off-path to make friends with Zebras in Ambroseli National Park in Kenya. Check out the favorites below and don't forget to tag your 'grams #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week on @afarmedia.

@conor.a
2. Prague, Czech Republic

@conor.a found the perfect people-watching view of Prague on an autumn afternoon. #traveldeeper

@annapurnauna
3. Jaipur, India 

Wishing we could fly to Jaipur to watch the sunset with @annapurnauna. #traveldeeper

@sarahirenemurphy
4. Weston, Connecticut

Connecticut in the fall is absolutely idyllic. Photo by @sarahirenemurphy#traveldeeper

@thewaytotravel
5. Hassan II Mosque, Casablanca, Morocco

Those tiles though! Photo by @thewaytotravel#traveldeeper

@leslieryann
6. Brooklyn Heights Historic District, New York, New York

The Brooklyn Bridge looks regal from any angle. Photo by @leslieryann#traveldeeper

@dankadanka
7. Haiku Stairs Trail, Oahu, Hawaii

How many steps can you count on Oahu's Haiku Stairs Trail? Photo by @dankadanka#traveldeeper

@jsftravel
8. Omiš, Croatia

Unreal views in the port city of Omiš, Croatia, by @jsftravel#traveldeeper

@ginajlee
9. Giolitti Gelato, Rome, Italy

Craving a scoop (or three)? Check out our favorite gelato spots in ItalyPhoto by @ginajlee#traveldeeper

@rjselyimages
10. Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Spot the zebra! Photo by @rjiselyimages#traveldeeper

>>NEXT: Street Art Activism in San Juan

popular stories

  1. It’s True—Americans Can Travel to This Beautiful European Country Right Now

    Tips + News

  2. As California Reopens, State Reminds Travelers to Visit Responsibly

    Tips + News

  3. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—but Should You Go?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear