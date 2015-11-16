Last Week's 10 Best Travel Instagrams

By Maggie Fuller
Nov 16, 2015
@rebeccaplotnick
Tour Eiffel, Paris
Last Friday, November 13th, people all over took to Instagram to show solidarity with and support of Paris following a series of attacks throughout the city. We sent our thoughts and hearts to the City of Light with the beautiful tribute above to the Eiffel Tower by @rebeccaplotnick and were overwhelmed with the support shown by the #traveldeeper community. #jesuisparis
Earlier in the week #traveldeeper was enamored of streets and pathways. We walked bridges in Prague and climbed stairways in Oahu. We wandered alleyways in Croatia, devoured gelato in Italy and went off-path to make friends with Zebras in Ambroseli National Park in Kenya. Check out the favorites below and don't forget to tag your 'grams #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week on @afarmedia.Prague, Czech Republic
@conor.a found the perfect people-watching view of Prague on an autumn afternoon. #traveldeeper
Wishing we could fly to Jaipur to watch the sunset with @annapurnauna. #traveldeeperWeston, Connecticut
Connecticut in the fall is absolutely idyllic. Photo by @sarahirenemurphy. #traveldeeperHassan II Mosque, Casablanca, Morocco
Those tiles though! Photo by @thewaytotravel. #traveldeeperNew York, New York
The Brooklyn Bridge looks regal from any angle. Photo by @leslieryann. #traveldeeperOahu, Hawaii
How many steps can you count on Oahu's Haiku Stairs Trail? Photo by @dankadanka. #traveldeeperOmiš, Croatia
Unreal views in the port city of Omiš, Croatia, by @jsftravel. #traveldeeperGiolitti Gelato, Rome, Italy
Craving a scoop (or three)? Check out our favorite gelato spots in Italy. Photo by @ginajlee. #traveldeeperAmboseli National Park, Kenya
Spot the zebra! Photo by @rjiselyimages. #traveldeeper
