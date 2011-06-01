Home>Travel inspiration

Jorma Taccone’s Spin the Globe Video

By Jorma Taccone

Jun 1, 2011

From the July/August 2011 issue

For every issue of AFAR, we spin the globe and send a writer to a random destination. For the July/August 2011 issue, Saturday Night Live and Lonely Island filmmaker Jorma Taccone went to Kenya with 24 hours’ notice, found a Nairobi rapper named Rabbit, wrote a song with him, and made this video.

