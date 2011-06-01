Jorma Taccone’s Spin the Globe Video

For every issue of AFAR, we spin the globe and send a writer to a random destination. For the July/August 2011 issue, Saturday Night Live and Lonely Island filmmaker Jorma Taccone went to Kenya with 24 hours’ notice, found a Nairobi rapper named Rabbit, wrote a song with him, and made this video.

>>Next: Read the story behind the video and the rest of Jorma’s hilarious trip