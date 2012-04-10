Jay Carroll’s Top 5 Souvenirs

When Jay Carroll travels, he picks up keepsakes to remind him of his journeys. Here are some of his favorite souvenirs, which decorate his San Francisco home.

Butch Anthony pan, Seale, Alabama

“The Southern clothing designer Billy Reid threw a party in Florence, Alabama, where I met this Seale folk artist named Butch Anthony. He wears overalls, old cotton Henleys, and a beaver felt hat and makes really beautiful pieces of new American folk art. I bought a couple items from him, my favorite being a big round tin pan that he made into a face. It’s one of the most unique things I own.” museumofwonder.com

Indigo-dyed water pot, Pondicherry, India (shown at top)

“In a small village near Pondicherry, I watched how the color indigo is made in the old method where four guys stand in a bath, kicking backwards in rhythmic unison to oxidize the indigo in the water. The sound and movement were just hypnotic. I found this tin pot that was used there for so long it was banged up and indigo-dyed in various shades of blue.”

Netted beach stone, Stonington, Maine (above)

“Tim Whitten, a maritime artisan that I worked with for Made Here, uses traditional fishing knots to braid rope around rocks and stones. He trained as an engineer, but something about handmade rope work clicked with him later in life. I think this stone is such a beautiful, simple object.” marlinespike.com