Jay Carroll’s Favorite Places to Stay, Play, and Drive

By Jay Carroll
Apr 10, 2012
Jay Carroll, who travels the world for Levi’s collecting inspiration for seasonal collections, shared with us his favorite places.
Big Sur Richard’s Sugar Creek Canyon, Big Sur, California
“A guy named Richard has a canyon in Big Sur that’s totally off the grid. I call the place ‘Big Sur Richard’s Sugar Creek Canyon.’ You sleep in decked-out trailers, and Richard brings you fresh eggs from his chickens. He built a bathhouse with an outdoor shower. It’s an epic place where you feel like you have your own private Big Sur canyon.” 54915 Hwy. 1, Big Sur, (831) 601-7974, big-sur-cabin-rental.com
Clos du Léthé, Montaren et Saint Médiers, France
“A designer and a banker moved from London to the French countryside and bought an old priory near Uzès. They redid it in a very artistic way—one room is in the style of a Moroccan cave. There’s an infinity pool where you can watch people work the vineyards and olive trees. It was the best place to check out for two days, turn off the phone, and forget about my existence.” Hameau de Saint Médiers 30700, Montaren-et-Saint-Médiers, 33/(0) 4-6674-5837, closdulethe.com
Specs Twelve Adler Museum Cafe, San Francisco, California
“Specs is a locals’ bar in North Beach, the neighborhood that was a major hub for the Beatnik subculture. Any of those folks who are still around can be found at Specs. The bar has a wild collection of artifacts from around the world, including postcards that people send from the road. I’ve sent postcards from my own travels, which I planned to read later over a beer.” 12 William Saroyan Pl., San Francisco, (415) 421-4112
Highways 518, 75, and 76, New Mexico (shown above)
“This hour-and-a-half drive between Taos and Chimayo, New Mexico, hugs the Santa Fe National Forest. I found that spiritual feeling there that people search for in New Mexico. In Truchas, a town along the route, there’s a history of weaving minimalist New Mexico–style rugs that stretches back several generations.”
Image by Jusinsomnia.
