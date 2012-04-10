Jay Carroll’s Favorite Places to Stay, Play, and Drive



Jay Carroll, who travels the world for Levi’s collecting inspiration for seasonal collections, shared with us his favorite places.

Big Sur Richard’s Sugar Creek Canyon, Big Sur, California

“A guy named Richard has a canyon in Big Sur that’s totally off the grid. I call the place ‘Big Sur Richard’s Sugar Creek Canyon.’ You sleep in decked-out trailers, and Richard brings you fresh eggs from his chickens. He built a bathhouse with an outdoor shower. It’s an epic place where you feel like you have your own private Big Sur canyon.” 54915 Hwy. 1, Big Sur, (831) 601-7974, big-sur-cabin-rental.com

Clos du Léthé, Montaren et Saint Médiers, France

“A designer and a banker moved from London to the French countryside and bought an old priory near Uzès. They redid it in a very artistic way—one room is in the style of a Moroccan cave. There’s an infinity pool where you can watch people work the vineyards and olive trees. It was the best place to check out for two days, turn off the phone, and forget about my existence.” Hameau de Saint Médiers 30700, Montaren-et-Saint-Médiers, 33/(0) 4-6674-5837, closdulethe.com