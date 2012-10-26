Jacob Edgar’s Favorite Live Music Venues Around the World

In the November/December 2012 issue, Aarti Virani talked to Jacob Edgar, founder of the world music label Cumbancha and host of the PBS travel series Music Voyager. Here, Edgar shares his favorite places to hear live music around the world.

Bazurto Social Club, Cartagena, Colombia

Located just outside the walls of Cartagena’s magnificent colonial old city, Bazurto Social Club (above) celebrates the vibrant Afro-Colombian music scene that makes Cartagena one of my favorite music destinations in the world. You can hear calypso, reggae, afrobeat, cumbia, porro, and champeta. It’s small and colorful, with decor that reminds you of the fluorescent artwork on local buses. BSC is a great place for young people who like old things or old people who want to feel young again. Getsemaní, Av. del Centenario, Cra 9 No. 30–42, 57/1-664-3124, bazurtosocialclub.com

Just 4U, Dakar, Senegal

Dakar has one of the world’s hottest music scenes, and Just 4U regularly features top local artists such as Orchestre Baobab and Omar Pene. These acts headline big festivals around the world. The music starts late and often goes until dawn, but the funky mbalax grooves—influenced by jazz and Latin rock—and a few bottles of Flag beer make time fly by. Ave. Cheikh Anta Diop Point E, 33 824 3250, myspace.com/just4udakar