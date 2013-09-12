Introducing Westin Finds from AFAR

AFAR travelers are experience seekers, looking to get the most out of every destination. That’s why we’ve built AFAR.com—your experiential travel guide—so travelers can find authentic things to do all over the world. Whether you have a few hours between meetings in Atlanta, a layover in Mexico City, or a whole week to explore Madrid, you want to find under-the-radar experiences that help you get to know the soul of a place—and maybe extend your stay to discover more.

Experience seekers are everywhere—many of them haven’t discovered this incredible experiential-travel resource—and sure, we want more people to know about AFAR. But moreover, we want more people to travel this way: to understand how transformative it is to connect with a culture, a place, and its people. That’s why, when Westin Hotels & Resorts asked us to help their guests get beneath the surface of a city while staying at one of their nearly 200 properties around the world, we knew we wanted to help.