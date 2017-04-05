Introducing the New AFAR Trip Planner

Now more than ever, AFAR can act as the hub for all your travel dreaming and planning, making it even easier to save, plan, and go. Our mission is to guide, inspire, and enable travelers to have deeper and more fulfilling experiences. Today we are excited to announce our newest travel tool, the AFAR Trip Planner.

So what can you do with this tool?

1. Save ALL content from across AFAR.com, not just lists and places. This means that alongside our library of over 80,000 recommendations on what to do and where to stay, eat, drink, and shop around the world, you can also save our inspirational slideshows, travel news, and practical tips.

2. Saving is now a one-click process: Just hit the heart icon, and you're done. You no longer need to think about where to save something. All saves go into your personal saved items section. From there, you can filter them by geographic location, category, or keyword. And after you've saved items, you can add them to personal trip plans.

3. Save items from around the web using the AFAR bookmarklet. Inspiration can strike anywhere. Now, if you come across an interesting article, a useful timetable, or just a place we haven't covered on AFAR, you can clip it to your saved items at the touch of a button—no matter which website you're on. Access the AFAR bookmarklet.