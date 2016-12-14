Instagram’s Latest Announcement Will Stoke Your Wanderlust

If you’re like us, your Instagram feed is full of gorgeous photos of far-flung places from all the travel accounts you follow. Chances are, you ogle, double-tap, and try to squirrel away the post in your mind for future travel plans. Let’s be real: You pretty much always forget about that delicious-looking curry spot in Malaysia or the interesting bit of architecture in Prague.

Luckily for you, Instagram has just majorly upped your ability to create a travel inspiration arsenal.

Starting today, you can officially save Instagrams you love to a private collection. Once you update the Instagram app, you’ll see a little bookmark icon underneath the post. Just tap the icon on the posts you like, and they’ll be saved so you can view them whenever you’re planning a trip.

Our recommendation? Search the Instagram geotag for the city you’re planning to visit, spend some time sifting through the tagged photos, and then save all the images you love to start building an itinerary. Or scroll through the @AFARmedia feed and bookmark away for 2017.

