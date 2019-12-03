12 Instagrams That’ll Make You Want to Go to Charleston

By Danielle Walsh
Dec 3, 2019
Photo by Ann Shields
Peek through the wrought-iron fences to get a glimpse of this magical town.
Need a little nudge to get planning your next vacation? We have some Insta-inspiration.
We had the best time in Charleston on our sixth AFAR Experiences trip. People from all over the country flew in to the Southern city for a weekend of eating, drinking, learning, dancing, shopping, and unmatched access to amazing locals, unique venues, and meaningful conversations. Another good thing we learned on this trip? Charleston is endlessly photogenic. Here are some of our favorite shots from the #AFARcharleston hashtag we used for this trip, from colorful homes to delicious fried chicken.
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite shots from #AFARcharleston this weekend: Carrie from @calliesbiscuits making her famous biscuits. Slathered with pimiento cheese, they're a dream.
A post shared by Danielle Walsh (@daniellemwalsh) on Mar 15, 2015 at 9:19am PDT
We were lucky enough to have a brunch and bloody Mary party at one of Charleston’s historic antebellum mansions, hosted by Southern belles Mariana Hay and Rhett Outten. Carrie from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit made some—you guessed it!—killer homemade biscuits topped with everything from pimiento cheese to jam. Also on the menu? Shrimp and grits with all the fixins. Photo by @deedubbayew
View this post on Instagram
Some killer fried chicken from recent James Beard nominee Leon's in Charleston (snapped by very greasy fingers)
A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 13, 2015 at 10:11am PDT
The fried chicken from Leon’s Oyster Shop is nothing to mess with—and maybe worth a trip to Charleston on its own. Photo by @therichdale
View this post on Instagram
sorting bugs + preparing for tomorrow's AFAR magazine workshop
A post shared by becca barnet (@beccabarnet) on Mar 12, 2015 at 10:02am PDT
The talented artist and taxidermist Becca Barnet from Sisal & Tow showed us some of her stunning work, plus taught us how to pin beetles. Photo by @beccabarnet
View this post on Instagram
Charleston: a city full of color and texture. Psyched to be spending the weekend here with @afarmedia. #AFARcharleston #ExploreCharleston
A post shared by Danielle Walsh (@daniellemwalsh) on Mar 12, 2015 at 3:29pm PDT
We couldn’t get enough of Charleston’s colorful and historical architecture. And those palmetto trees! Photo by @deedubbayew
View this post on Instagram
Little blooms of spring are making their way downtown #explorecharleston #afarcharleston #lovemycity
A post shared by Sara Donahue (@sarakd17) on Mar 14, 2015 at 11:34am PDT
Did you know: It’s illegal to tear down historic homes in Charleston, and residents have to be approved to paint their houses? Photo by @sarakd17
View this post on Instagram
SFO > CHS for an @AFARmedia Experience event.
A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 12, 2015 at 1:28pm PDT
Even the fire department in Charleston is lovely. Photo by @therichdale
View this post on Instagram
A shuck-your-own oyster roast put on by Mike Lata of @eattheordinary. Maybe the coolest experience we've had in Charleston.
A post shared by Danielle Walsh (@daniellemwalsh) on Mar 14, 2015 at 4:12pm PDT
We ventured 30 minutes outside of Charleston to Bowen’s Island Restaurant, where we had a raw bar, low-country boil, and shuck-your-own oyster roast put on by James Beard award winning chef Mike Lata and his restaurant, The Ordinary. It was a messy, beer-drinking, finger-licking fun time. Photo by @deedubbayew
View this post on Instagram
Second lunch: veggie green curry with kale and fried taters from Asian soul food spot Xiao Bao Biscuit.
A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 14, 2015 at 12:09pm PDT
Old gas stations make for ideal restaurant spaces. Case in point: one of Charleston’s coolest restaurants, Xiao Bao Biscuit. Photo by @therichdale
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 15, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT
There’s a lot of antebellum design in Charleston, but there are some serious retro vibes, too. Photo by @therichdale
View this post on Instagram
Going to chameleon in Charleston with @afarmedia #afarcharleston #traveldeeper - photo by @zioandsons
A post shared by Wanda Potts (@verotoaustin) on Mar 13, 2015 at 6:44pm PDT
One of our guests, Wanda Potts, happened to match the rug at one of the historic Charleston homes we visited! Photo by @verotoaustin
View this post on Instagram
"There are dozens of great American Cities, but only a rare few have a mysterious quality akin to magic... Charleston is one of the magical few" via Wildsam Field Guides. We are beyond excited to get back to the low country this weekend for a little southern hospitality. Tune in on our insta-story for more! ✨ #zioandsonstravel
A post shared by ZIO AND SONS | Hudson + NYC (@zioandsons) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT
A shot from Charleston’s “Rainbow Row,” a famous block of particularly vibrant houses. Photo by @zioandsons
View this post on Instagram
timeless design [ touring this beautiful old mansion in Charleston - inspired by Venice #GatheringsLikeThese ]
A post shared by ZIO AND SONS | Hudson + NYC (@zioandsons) on Mar 15, 2015 at 8:00am PDT
A shot of the interior of the Aiken Rhett House, a historic home that’s been preserved in its original condition. Here, we also explored the estate’s slave quarters and listened to an enlightening talk by Joe McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project. Photo by @zioandsons
