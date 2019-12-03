Home>Travel inspiration

12 Instagrams That’ll Make You Want to Go to Charleston

By Danielle Walsh

Dec 3, 2019

Peek through the wrought-iron fences to get a glimpse of this magical town.

Photo by Ann Shields

Need a little nudge to get planning your next vacation? We have some Insta-inspiration.

We had the best time in Charleston on our sixth AFAR Experiences trip. People from all over the country flew in to the Southern city for a weekend of eating, drinking, learning, dancing, shopping, and unmatched access to amazing locals, unique venues, and meaningful conversations. Another good thing we learned on this trip? Charleston is endlessly photogenic. Here are some of our favorite shots from the #AFARcharleston hashtag we used for this trip, from colorful homes to delicious fried chicken.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favorite shots from #AFARcharleston this weekend: Carrie from @calliesbiscuits making her famous biscuits. Slathered with pimiento cheese, they're a dream.

A post shared by Danielle Walsh (@daniellemwalsh) on Mar 15, 2015 at 9:19am PDT

We were lucky enough to have a brunch and bloody Mary party at one of Charleston’s historic antebellum mansions, hosted by Southern belles Mariana Hay and Rhett Outten. Carrie from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit made some—you guessed it!—killer homemade biscuits topped with everything from pimiento cheese to jam. Also on the menu? Shrimp and grits with all the fixins. Photo by @deedubbayew 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some killer fried chicken from recent James Beard nominee Leon's in Charleston (snapped by very greasy fingers)

A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 13, 2015 at 10:11am PDT

The fried chicken from Leon’s Oyster Shop is nothing to mess with—and maybe worth a trip to Charleston on its own. Photo by @therichdale

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sorting bugs + preparing for tomorrow's AFAR magazine workshop

A post shared by becca barnet (@beccabarnet) on Mar 12, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

The talented artist and taxidermist Becca Barnet from Sisal & Tow showed us some of her stunning work, plus taught us how to pin beetles. Photo by @beccabarnet

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charleston: a city full of color and texture. Psyched to be spending the weekend here with @afarmedia. #AFARcharleston #ExploreCharleston

A post shared by Danielle Walsh (@daniellemwalsh) on Mar 12, 2015 at 3:29pm PDT

We couldn’t get enough of Charleston’s colorful and historical architecture. And those palmetto trees! Photo by @deedubbayew

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Little blooms of spring are making their way downtown #explorecharleston #afarcharleston #lovemycity

A post shared by Sara Donahue (@sarakd17) on Mar 14, 2015 at 11:34am PDT

Did you know: It’s illegal to tear down historic homes in Charleston, and residents have to be approved to paint their houses? Photo by @sarakd17

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SFO > CHS for an @AFARmedia Experience event.

A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 12, 2015 at 1:28pm PDT

Even the fire department in Charleston is lovely. Photo by @therichdale 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A shuck-your-own oyster roast put on by Mike Lata of @eattheordinary. Maybe the coolest experience we've had in Charleston.

A post shared by Danielle Walsh (@daniellemwalsh) on Mar 14, 2015 at 4:12pm PDT

We ventured 30 minutes outside of Charleston to Bowen’s Island Restaurant, where we had a raw bar, low-country boil, and shuck-your-own oyster roast put on by James Beard award winning chef Mike Lata and his restaurant, The Ordinary. It was a messy, beer-drinking, finger-licking fun time. Photo by @deedubbayew 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Second lunch: veggie green curry with kale and fried taters from Asian soul food spot Xiao Bao Biscuit.

A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 14, 2015 at 12:09pm PDT

Old gas stations make for ideal restaurant spaces. Case in point: one of Charleston’s coolest restaurants, Xiao Bao Biscuit. Photo by @therichdale

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dig.

A post shared by Andrew Richdale (@therichdale) on Mar 15, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

There’s a lot of antebellum design in Charleston, but there are some serious retro vibes, too. Photo by @therichdale

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Going to chameleon in Charleston with @afarmedia #afarcharleston #traveldeeper - photo by @zioandsons

A post shared by Wanda Potts (@verotoaustin) on Mar 13, 2015 at 6:44pm PDT

One of our guests, Wanda Potts, happened to match the rug at one of the historic Charleston homes we visited! Photo by @verotoaustin

A shot from Charleston’s “Rainbow Row,” a famous block of particularly vibrant houses. Photo by @zioandsons

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

timeless design [ touring this beautiful old mansion in Charleston - inspired by Venice #GatheringsLikeThese ]

A post shared by ZIO AND SONS | Hudson + NYC (@zioandsons) on Mar 15, 2015 at 8:00am PDT

A shot of the interior of the Aiken Rhett House, a historic home that’s been preserved in its original condition. Here, we also explored the estate’s slave quarters and listened to an enlightening talk by Joe McGill, founder of the Slave Dwelling Project. Photo by @zioandsons

>>More: Inspired? Plan your trip with AFAR's Charleston Travel Guide

