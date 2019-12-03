12 Instagrams That’ll Make You Want to Go to Charleston

We had the best time in Charleston on our sixth AFAR Experiences trip. People from all over the country flew in to the Southern city for a weekend of eating, drinking, learning, dancing, shopping, and unmatched access to amazing locals, unique venues, and meaningful conversations. Another good thing we learned on this trip? Charleston is endlessly photogenic. Here are some of our favorite shots from the #AFARcharleston hashtag we used for this trip, from colorful homes to delicious fried chicken.

We were lucky enough to have a brunch and bloody Mary party at one of Charleston’s historic antebellum mansions, hosted by Southern belles Mariana Hay and Rhett Outten. Carrie from Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit made some—you guessed it!—killer homemade biscuits topped with everything from pimiento cheese to jam. Also on the menu? Shrimp and grits with all the fixins. Photo by @deedubbayew

The fried chicken from Leon’s Oyster Shop is nothing to mess with—and maybe worth a trip to Charleston on its own. Photo by @therichdale

The talented artist and taxidermist Becca Barnet from Sisal & Tow showed us some of her stunning work, plus taught us how to pin beetles.

The talented artist and taxidermist Becca Barnet from Sisal & Tow showed us some of her stunning work, plus taught us how to pin beetles. Photo by @beccabarnet

We couldn’t get enough of Charleston’s colorful and historical architecture. And those palmetto trees! Photo by @deedubbayew

Did you know: It’s illegal to tear down historic homes in Charleston, and residents have to be approved to paint their houses? Photo by @sarakd17

Even the fire department in Charleston is lovely.

Even the fire department in Charleston is lovely. Photo by @therichdale

We ventured 30 minutes outside of Charleston to Bowen’s Island Restaurant, where we had a raw bar, low-country boil, and shuck-your-own oyster roast put on by James Beard award winning chef Mike Lata and his restaurant, The Ordinary. It was a messy, beer-drinking, finger-licking fun time. Photo by @deedubbayew

Old gas stations make for ideal restaurant spaces. Case in point: one of Charleston’s coolest restaurants, Xiao Bao Biscuit. Photo by @therichdale

There's a lot of antebellum design in Charleston, but there are some serious retro vibes, too.

There’s a lot of antebellum design in Charleston, but there are some serious retro vibes, too. Photo by @therichdale

One of our guests, Wanda Potts, happened to match the rug at one of the historic Charleston homes we visited! Photo by @verotoaustin

A shot from Charleston’s “Rainbow Row,” a famous block of particularly vibrant houses. Photo by @zioandsons