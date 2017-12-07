In Praise of Tried and True Hospitality

Magazines devote a lot of ink to the new, and at AFAR, a large part of our job is to inform you about the new experiences we think should be on your radar. This issue—our annual Where to Go Issue—is full of deeply researched travel inspiration for the year ahead, and much of it is tied to a novel reason to visit a destination: a new national park in Finland, a new hotel near Argentina’s Iguazu Falls, a new route across Bhutan.

But recently, as I neared the end of maternity leave, I found myself planning a trip built around a different set of requirements: an easy destination a direct flight away, and a hotel with a beach, a pool and room service delicious enough to distract me from the restaurants where I wouldn’t be dining with my four-month-old and two-year-old. I wanted to relax and feel pampered before returning to work. Unlike many previous trips, this one wasn’t about chasing the new, but rather about chasing a vibe.

After days of research and pondering, I booked a trip to Maui. A month later we arrived at the Four Seasons in Wailea. The resort opened in 1990, and while its rooms underwent a top-to-bottom renovation last year, it retains a classic and refined aloha feel—exactly what I needed.