What It’s Like Inside Berlin’s Most Famous Nightclub

The third time I visited Berlin was after a breakup, also known as The Time to visit Berlin. A friend had prescribed a trip to Berghain, a nightclub known for Europe’s best electronic music, and I was at its door two hours after landing, practicing my shaky German on a prickly bouncer. I got in. I should mention it was barely noon.

The industrial warehouse did not look unlike a mental ward and, inside, had as many fascinating levels as an Escher drawing. On one, weirdly, you could buy ice cream. Another offered a view of the immense sea of leather, skin, and bobbing heads on the ground floor. Eventually I found the top, ordered a Hefeweizen, and wandering past the caves that lined the dance floor on yet another level, saw men and women doing NC-17 things to each other. (Along with the music, this is another scene Berghain is known for.)