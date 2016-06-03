Huge News: Two Great NYC Food Institutions Heading to Vegas

Sin City has just locked in a couple of heavyweights from the New York food world.

MGM Resorts International announced today that it is putting down $450 million to carve up the Strip’s Monte Carlo Hotel into two wildly different properties—the 2,700-room Park MGM Grand, a luxury hotel whose public spaces will be designed by British designer Martin Brudnizki. In the same complex: a much smaller, boutique-feeling 292-room outpost of New York City’s NoMad Hotel, a lifestyle property from Sydell Group, the same team behind The Line in Los Angeles and the Freehand in Miami and Chicago.

But what we can’t stop obsessing over is the culinary goodness planned for both properties—bound to be a major draw for both guests and non-guests alike. The oversize Park MGM Grand is getting an enormous food hall to match, and it’s the mother all food halls: none other than the famous Eataly concept by Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich, a playground of all things Italian, with cafes, markets, and full-service restaurants. Meanwhile, The NoMad will bring its contemporary American restaurant of the same name created by chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara, whose Michelin three-starred Eleven Madison Park is one of New York City’s most sought-after tables.

The properties break ground in late 2016 and are scheduled to debut in 2018. We can't wait.