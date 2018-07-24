Home>Travel inspiration>People>Founder's Note

How Travel Moments With Friends Can Remind You to Be Thankful

By Greg Sullivan

07.24.18

From the September/October 2018 issue

The view from Piazza Garibaldi overlooks Cortona and Tuscany’s rolling hills.

Photo by Lauren Guilford

The view from Piazza Garibaldi overlooks Cortona and Tuscany's rolling hills.

AFAR cofounder Greg Sullivan finds reasons to be grateful on a recent European tour.

I recently celebrated my 60th birthday with a trip to Ireland and Italy, and, as one does on milestone occasions, I found myself reflecting on my life and on how much I have to be thankful for. I’m so fortunate to be doing something I love and believe in: At AFAR, we help inspire, guide, and enable people to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. And if I needed a reminder of why that matters, all I had to do was look around me. I was traveling with five good friends to Kenmare, Ireland, home of my ancestors, and Cortona, Italy, where one of my friends recently purchased a home.

We had a ball. We biked up to Healy Pass in Ireland (a trip organized by AFAR Travel Advisory Council member Cari Gray, of Gray & Co.) and to a Tuscan vineyard (thanks, DuVine Cycling). We took a boat out on Kenmare Bay, accompanied by Irish musicians. We cooked steaks in a 1,000-degree oven on the roof of a 400-year-old house and didn’t burn the place down. These are the kinds of beautiful moments that often come with travel.

I always appreciate spending time with those I love, and when I can do that while exploring the world, that’s even better. I hope that we at AFAR inspire you to get out and create more of your own cherished memories. Whether you’re in your own backyard or in some far-off land, every day is a gift, and I’ve learned to be grateful for every one I have.

