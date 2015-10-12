How to Travel Deeper With AFAR’s New iPhone App

We have all seen examples of how technology is changing travel: Mobile maps make it easier to find your way, translation apps help you understand the locals, and of course there are myriad ways to book plane tickets, hotels, apartments, taxis, restaurants, and tours. As technology has improved, people have been clamoring for good content. In the world of travel, this includes beautiful photos and great insights into the distinctive aspects of a destination. In this context, I’m pleased to present AFAR’s new Travel Guide app for the iPhone. This app features guides to more than 100 cities and countries around the world, curated by AFAR’s editors and local experts. Thanks to our design team, led by Elizabeth Spiridakis Olson, and our software development team, particularly iOS engineer Kevin Favro, the app is beautiful and easy to use.

Each destination has lists of AFAR’s favorite places to stay, eat, drink, shop, and do, from the best pizza places to bars where the views are as good as the cocktails; from must-visit museums to the coolest flea markets; from the intimate boutique inn to the perfectly located five-star hotel. All of the places are mapped, and filters let you easily find the ones that are close by or most highly recommended. One of my favorite features: You can retrieve places that you have previously saved on the app or on AFAR.com. Plus, you can add your own comments or photos to share with other travelers. The app also has essential information about when to go, getting around, festivals, cultural highlights, local insights, day trips, and more.