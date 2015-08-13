How to Spend a Perfect Day in Perth

Rise early. It won’t be hard. In this part of the world, flocks of kookaburras begin giggling at dawn, so you may not need an alarm to be roused out of bed at the brand-new Alex Hotel. The colorful rooms are filled with chic woolen blankets, quirky lighting, and other artsy touches from international designers. You’re in Northbridge, a happening neighborhood close to downtown, where you’ll find Greenhouse Perth and a classic Aussie breakfast: a flat white (espresso and steamed milk) and a soft-boiled egg with thin slices of buttered toast “soldiers” for dipping.

A short thigh-burning trek leads to the hilltop Kings Park, 1,000 acres of indigenous foliage with an aerial view of the city. Seek out the eerily majestic baobabs, a native species of tree with skeletal branches and massive trunks that have historically been used for medicine and food. From here, it’s downhill cruising. Direct your smartphone to Perth Arena, a Transformers-like stadium built in 2012 that symbolizes just how much the city has changed in recent years.