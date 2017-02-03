How to Rack Up Lots of Points and Miles This Spring

Plus more news on status programs, earning bonuses, and new routes

share this article

Loyalty programs are ever-evolving with new promotions, rules, and redemption opportunities. It’s hard to keep on top of the latest news, but that’s why we round it up for you. 1. Hilton Honors gets a new name and redemption opportunities. In a major overhaul of its loyalty program, the Hilton family of hotels is changing the way travelers can earn and redeem their points. For starters, Hilton Honors points will soon be available for redemptions on Amazon.com, making points usable for practically anything for sale on the site. Travelers will also be able to pool points with as many as 10 family members or friends, which is great for people who don’t have enough points for that dream hotel stay. By combining points, all of a sudden, you do! A new system also gives travelers the choice to determine how much cash and how many points they want to use when staying at a hotel (instead of a predetermined number of points and cash). This is great news for Hilton Honors members looking to squeeze more value out of their points.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Bonus points are offered for spending at Hilton. If you have an American Express card, log into your account and check the Amex Offers section to register for a bonus points promotion. Between now and April 15, you can earn 3,500 Membership Rewards points for spending $250 on an eligible rate at any Hilton or Curio Collection property in the United States. Another offer from Hilton gives any member of Hilton Honors 2,000 bonus points per night for any stay before the end of April at a Hilton family property. Just be sure to register before checking in. 3. Delta elite-level fliers get a new Choice benefit. If you’re one of Delta’s top fliers with Platinum or Diamond Medallion status, there’s a new benefit coming your way when you qualify. The airline has added the option to pick three benefits for Diamond members with perks such as bonus miles, Sky Club membership, or the option to gift Medallion status to someone. Platinum members now get the chance to gift Medallion status, as well. In an age when airlines are often stripping away benefits, this is a nice extra for the airline’s top elite members. 4. American reduces mileage cost on select city pairs for credit cardholders. For bookings made between now and the end of March for flights in April and May, American has put numerous city pairs on sale for award redemptions. This means you can save between 1,000 and 7,500 miles per ticket. If you have one of several Citi AAdvantage or AAdvantage Aviator cards, you could be eligible for the mileage savings. The discount is not applied automatically, which is why the detailed redemption instructions online are important.

Article continues below advertisement