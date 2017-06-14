How to Plan Your Ideal Icelandic Adventure

In our July/August 2017 issue, writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner went to Iceland in search of two very specific things: puffins and peace. As she chased down the elusive little birds, she encountered travelers on their own Icelandic quests. She notes that, "Everyone comes to Iceland with a version of Iceland they’ve made up for themselves—a place of infinite happiness or infinite pools or infinite fermented shark or infinite Björk—and a visit to Iceland is very much about that particular Iceland, the one that really exists only in your mind . . . and we should all be looking for ways to find it."

Whether you're looking to wander like a Viking or spot some of the island nation's most iconic creatures, one of these six journeys will help you see the Iceland of your dreams.

IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO...

...Explore the Ends of the Earth

Peer between two continents on Black Tomato’s weekend dive—or snorkel—tour of the Silfra Fissure in Thingvellir National Park. The glacial water between the tectonic plates offers 250 feet of visibility.—Four days, from $4,300.

...Hike the Highlands

Trek Iceland’s 34-mile trip along the Laugavegur Trail crosses the glaciers, lava fields, and rainbow-graced mountains of the Landmannalaugar highlands and Thórsmörk Valley. Each night guests stay in cozy mountain huts. Available June through mid-September.—Six days, from $1,500.