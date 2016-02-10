Home>Travel inspiration

How to Meet Your New Best Friends on Instagram

By Georgia Freedman

Feb 10, 2016

From the March/April 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard

Photo courtesy of Nastasia Wong

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

In 2014, Nastasia Wong was looking for a travel fantasy. Injured while working as a nurse, she was confined to bed rest, and boredom was setting in.

“I needed a project, and I figured, ‘I love travel, and I love photography, so let me see if there’s a female community online that I can live through,’” she says. “But all I found were fashion and beauty blogs. So I decided to create my own.”

Nastasia started by uploading her own photos from previous trips to Instagram, with the hashtag #dametraveler, and then began posting photos submitted by other women traveling solo. As stories and positive feedback started to flood in, she created the website Dame Traveler to profile women and their adventures.

Blown away by the response, she quit her job last spring to travel and blog full-time. Now this online community has morphed into an offline one.

“I’ve heard lots of stories of women connecting with each other to travel together or collaborate on projects,” she says. “When I travel and share my photos, people around the world reach out to say, ‘I’m nearby—let’s grab a coffee.’”

This March 6–10, that community is meeting, officially, in real life: Nastasia is running her first Instameet in Cuba in partnership with Conscious Cuba. Who’s invited? Only 137,000 of her best Instagram friends.

>>Next: I Got Naked with Finns. 

popular stories

  1. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

  2. What to Expect if You Plan on Flying This Summer

    Tips + News

  3. Cancun, Los Cabos Reopen to Tourists in June

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories