How to Make Your Home Look like a Paris Pied-à-Terre

Ever want to bring a piece of your favorite trip home with you? One King’s Lane, an online destination for all things décor, gets it—and can help you create the look from stylish cities around the world. Today, we’re feeling the Paris vibe. Drawing from the City of Light’s luxe, traditional hotels, the designers chose neutrals with a hint of sparkle and embellishment. One—or many—of these gorgeous pieces will make your home feel like a Paris pied-à-terre.
“An antiqued gold finish enhances the carved accents on this beveled-glass mirror—an impressive addition above an entryway console or mixed with other pieces.”
Nancy Oversize Mirror, Gold $429
“These romantic oak chairs exude vintage French charm. This set of two classic Louis XVI–inspired dining chairs, featuring round cane backs and carved wood details, gets updated with a relaxed gray linen-blend fabric, flat black nail-head trim, and a pickled oak finish. Use these timeless chairs in the boudoir and living room as well as the dining room.”
Liana Side Chairs, Pair $699
“Set off with classic frames and wide cream mats, these traditional prints form an elegant tableau. The collection includes (clockwise from top left): ‘Urns in Sepia Tones,’ ‘Bird,’ ‘Figure Sketch of Statue,’ and ‘Shore Landscape I.'”
Old School Vignette, $649
“A show-stopping addition to any entryway or great room, this opulent chandelier is finished in gleaming brass and draped with seeded glass beading. Hardwired.”
Paris Flea Market Chandelier, $945
“With a shape designed to encourage conversation, this bench is the perfect piece to frame out a space. Elegant, simple, and with an exposed alder frame, it’s upholstered in Belgian linen in a timeless white. Handcrafted in the USA.”
Dixon Bench, $1899
“This artful pillow displays its stripes demurely; the feather-and-down fill ensures long-lasting loftiness. Made in the USA.”
Classic Striped 20×20 Pillow, $85
“The carved frame, graceful silhouette, and padded manchettes are in keeping with classical French design, but the linen upholstery and the natural finish of the oak give this chair a contemporary feel.”
Pegwell Bergere, $749
“These antiqued brass keys will add a charming, whimsical feel wherever they’re placed.”
Asst. of 3 Brass Keys, $33
“We love a classic X-bench as an extra seat, a footstool, or even an accent table when topped with a tray. With a plump fixed cushion and nail-head trim, this ottoman is an easy addition to most any decor.”
Madeline Pillowtop Ottoman, Flax, $227
“Add some retro glam to your next soiree with this chic mirrored cocktail table, a gorgeous backdrop for elegant canapés or a tray of cocktails.”
Rose Mirrored Cocktail Table, $999
