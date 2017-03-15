How to Do March Madness in Vegas the Right Way

Christmas comes very early for college basketball fans every year, and the 2017 celebration starts March 14 with the opening rounds of the National College Athletic Association men’s hoops tournament known as March Madness.

Over the course of the next three weeks, a field of 68 teams will be winnowed down to one, and that team will stand alone as the national champion.

Naturally, major celebrations will occur in each of the 15 cities hosting games between now and April 3. But without question, the largest party of them all will be in Las Vegas, spread across sports books throughout the area.

The biggest parties in town are in the casinos on the Las Vegas Strip—places such as Caesars Palace, Wynn Las Vegas, The Mirage, and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. I once wrote about the phenomenon for the New York Times. As that article recounts, the scene gets raucous, like a pep rally on speed. For many, the excitement is less about allegiances and more about winning money.

Admittedly, however, the vibe has changed over the years. The crowds are tremendous. Betting queues are 30 minutes long. Perhaps most disturbingly, casino companies, seizing a profit opportunity, now sell reserved seating with food-and-drink minimums to guarantee that fans are spending money the entire time.

Instead of assimilating into this chaos as we used to, my friends and I have devised a different approach: We take the first long weekend of the tournament to post up in a sports book off-Strip.