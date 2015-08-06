How to Cope When Your Flight Is Canceled

Your flight getting canceled is a pain, but doesn't have to be a disaster. Chris Ciolli explains what to do.

share this article

There’s nothing like soldiering through an eight- or nine-hour flight in economy followed by a mile-long line at customs to find out your flight has been canceled—trust me, I’ve been there, more than once. Swearing and crying—maybe busting out the wine you bought for dad at the duty-free—are in order, but not recommended. At least, not until after you’ve got everything rebooked. Here’s how to manage when your flight is canceled: 1. Don’t panic, make a scene, or get obnoxious with airline personnel. They have no control over what happened to you, and are dealing with a couple hundred other people (at minimum) in your exact same situation. Be kind—to yourself, to airline staff, and to fellow passengers. And don’t be fooled: The shouty, rude passenger gets rebooked last—and in a middle seat, not an upgrade. 2. Call the airline while you wait in line to speak to an agent on-site. If you’re a member of the airline’s miles program, or have an associated credit card, call the special contact number on the back of your card. You may get through sooner and get better treatment than you would from harried employees at the airport. You can also try to rebook your flight online. 3. Know your rights. Depending on the duration of your flight, and where it originates, you have certain rights if the flight falls through. Be aware, though, because sometimes even airline employees aren’t completely informed about what they owe passengers. You may have to bring up the airline’s own webpage on your smartphone, or be able to show them in-country regulations.

Article continues below advertisement

For flights originating in the European Union, or arriving in the European Union on a European carrier, passengers have the right to meal and/or hotel vouchers for flights that are delayed three hours or more. If the delay is five hours or more, passengers can also get a refund. And if the flight is canceled, passengers have the right to alternate transportation in lieu of a refund. In some circumstances, passengers may also have the right to additional compensation, such as financial compensation of €250–600. This depends on the distance flown, and does not apply to flights delayed due to extraordinary circumstances, such as bad weather. In the United States your rights vary from carrier to carrier, but Federal rules guarantee your right to a refund or a reroute. 4. Get creative. If you need to get somewhere in a hurry, consider rebooking with another airline, flying into a different destination, making more connections, or even transferring to and flying out from a nearby airport. Make sure you keep your airline informed, so you can have your luggage delivered to your final destination and so you don’t get booted off your return flight. (They may try to bump you off the return anyway, but if you keep them informed you stand a better chance of avoiding this.) 5. Trade your time for free travel.

Article continues below advertisement