How I Live: Zosia Mamet and Evan Jongikeit On Why the Upper West Side Feels Like Home

For Evan Jongkeit and Zosia Mamet, life is anything but quiet. Mamet has been immersed in intense shooting for the final season of HBO’s Girls in New York City, while Jonigkeit has been jetting between Canada and the UK to film the Netflix action-adventure series Frontier. But that’s exactly why the couple,who met onstage in Manhattan three years ago, found a perfect home base on the sleepy Upper West Side, where they spend their precious moments of downtime together.

“A lot of pockets in New York have become showy and hip to live in,” says Mamet, who was raised in Los Angeles and moved to the neighborhood from Brooklyn with Jonigkeit last year. “What drew us to the Upper West Side is that it’s not in the spotlight. It feels like a normal neighborhood. Everybody is just going about their business.”

Sandwiched between the western edge of Central Park and the Hudson River, the Upper West Side has long attracted famous residents from show business, including Miles Davis, Lauren Bacall, John Lennon, and Mick Jagger. But apart from visitor foot traffic to such landmarks as Lincoln Center and the American Museum of Natural History, the neighborhood has remained a less-visited niche that truly belongs to its residents.