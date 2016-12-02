Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Natural Wonders

How Far Would You Go to See One of the Rarest Creatures on Earth?

By Maggie Fuller

Dec 2, 2016

From the January/February 2017 issue

share this article
flipboard
Photo by Tambako the Jaguar/Flickr

In a remote region of India, the reclusive snow leopard frolics with other rare Himalayan creatures

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Looking to spot some of the most seldom-seen creatures on earth? Climb high into the Himalayan kingdom of Ulley Valley, India, with Intrepid Travel's In Search of Snow Leopards trip to spot the elusive big cats, as well as some of these other curious creatures. 12 nights, from $6,180

Tibetan Antelope
The endangered Tibetan antelope is often poached for its soft, warm underwool, called shahtoosh, which is used to make fine shawls.

Himalayan Marmot
Also known as snow pigs, these ground squirrels live in colonies of up to 30 mem- bers and cuddle throughout winter for warmth.

Siberian Ibex
The Siberian Ibex’s horns are like mammalian tree trunks. You can deduce their age from the number of rings encircling them.

Snow Partridge
The snow partridge, which builds its nest on rocky hillsides, has a plumage of gray and chestnut stripes and a bright red bill.

>>Next: Yes, You Can Hike the Middle East

popular stories

  1. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. Hotels Are Reopening in the U.S. Here’s What You Need to Know.

    Hotels

  3. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories