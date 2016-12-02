How Far Would You Go to See One of the Rarest Creatures on Earth?

Looking to spot some of the most seldom-seen creatures on earth? Climb high into the Himalayan kingdom of Ulley Valley, India, with Intrepid Travel's In Search of Snow Leopards trip to spot the elusive big cats, as well as some of these other curious creatures. 12 nights, from $6,180

Tibetan Antelope

The endangered Tibetan antelope is often poached for its soft, warm underwool, called shahtoosh, which is used to make fine shawls.

Himalayan Marmot

Also known as snow pigs, these ground squirrels live in colonies of up to 30 mem- bers and cuddle throughout winter for warmth.

Siberian Ibex

The Siberian Ibex’s horns are like mammalian tree trunks. You can deduce their age from the number of rings encircling them.

Snow Partridge

The snow partridge, which builds its nest on rocky hillsides, has a plumage of gray and chestnut stripes and a bright red bill.

