Hot Plates: 12 Dishes With Global Flair

Mar 18, 2015
These dishes from around the world are something to feast your eyes on.
1, 8 Hermès, $120, $100
2, 5, 7 Mondays, $40, $65, $55
3 If you’ve dined at the Nomad Hotel in New York City, you’ve eaten off these plates from Jono Pandolfi. $25
4 Mondays for Blue Hill, $50
6 Yes, that is a dancing chicken, from Finnish brand Iittala’s new Tanssi (dance) line. $35
9 Roberto Cavalli, $90
10 Jono Pandolfi, $14
11 John Derian by Astier de Villatte, $116
12 Tell your guests that this groovy marbled plate from Lynn Mahon is terra-cotta and was made in Paris. Price available on request.
Photo by Jeffery Cross
This appeared in the May 2015 issue.
