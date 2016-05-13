Home>Travel inspiration>People>AFAR Events

Highlights from AFAR Conversations

By afar STAFF

May 13, 2016

An outtake from our engaging January 2016 Conversations event with Bob Chavez of Hermès and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group.

AFAR regularly hosts an event series known as AFAR Conversations, which brings together trusted voices of our community—industry insiders, editors, and influencers—for cocktails and a lively panel discussion.

The result? A thought-provoking evening that gets attendees thinking creatively about travel and lifestyle trends. 

To give you a better idea of what AFAR Conversations is all about, we’ve created a video of highlights that brings the energy of these events to life. Check it out!


AFAR Conversations from AFAR Media on Vimeo.

