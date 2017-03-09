Here’s Your Chance to Stay Overnight on the London Eye

One of the only downsides to riding the famous London Eye observation wheel is that the experience ends after about an hour. But what if didn’t? What if the fun lasted all night long?

That’s the concept behind a new contest cosponsored by TripAdvisor Rentals and Wayfair. The contest, dubbed “Eye Spy a Home in the Sky,” rewards one lucky winner and a guest the opportunity to spend an entire night suspended nearly 450 feet above London.

The winners get to sleep over for the night of March 30. The accommodations: One of the wheel’s standard capsules, tricked out (by Wayfair) for the occasion with green foliage, fairy lights, and a comfy bed. According to the contest webpage, the capsule will take on a rain-forest feel. The goal: to make the winners feel like they’re spending the night in a rooftop garden.

If the notion of spending a night on the London Eye seems like a big deal, it is. According to TripAdvisor, since the Eye (technically now called the Coca-Cola London Eye) opened in 2000, no members of the general public ever have slept over on the attraction. And while spring in London can be foggy at times, the mere notion of spending the night looking down on Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, and Big Ben is pretty spectacular.

(In case you’re wondering, the Eye tops out at 443 feet tall; the tallest observation wheel in the world currently is the High Roller in Las Vegas, which reaches 550 feet.)