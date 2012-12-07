Guide to the Good Life

share this article

A s cofounder of tour outfitter s cofounder of tour outfitter Escape to Shape , Erica Gragg creates trips that combine cultural adventures, yoga, power walks, and healthy meals. NAME: Erica Gragg

AGE: 41

BORN IN: Sacramento, California

RESIDES IN: San Francisco

TIME SPENT ON THE ROAD: 10 months a year

PLACES VISITED IN THE LAST YEAR: Bali, Belgium, Cambodia, Colombia, Croatia, France, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Italy, Laos, Mexico, Morocco, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, and various locations in the United States How did you come up with the idea of melding a weeklong fitness vacation with cultural and historical components?

Spa-goers visit the same location over and over. What a shame, with an endless variety of places to explore around the world. Fitness activities and healthy eating are the everyday basics of Escape to Shape, but these trips are much more multifaceted than a movable spa. What kind of background prepared you for this work?

For several years, I did special events and publicity in New York for Moët Hennessy–Louis Vuitton, the luxury goods conglomerate. After that, I became a Vinyasa yoga instructor and opened a fitness camp with a business partner in Tulum, Mexico. Then in 2006, I realized how much I loved to travel. My life partner, Francesco Anchisi, and I started Escape to Shape in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you decide which destinations have the right vibe for your guests?

Safety is foremost. I learned firsthand how important that is for the solo woman traveler, and a lot of our guests, both women and men, like to get out on their own during our trips. Next, we look for unique, intoxicating, authentic cultures. Typically, these are places that most travelers would not be inclined to visit by themselves—locations that may not yet be fully set up for tourism. Guided by curiosity and hunches, Francesco and I may head for one destination and wind up in another. In Taormina, Sicily, we lined up the perfect villa when we drove by and knocked on the door. Once we’re in a town, after checking into a hotel, we start exploring the markets and street life. Soon the locals tell us about their secret places. Once you and your guests are situated in a place, you also go on organized shopping excursions. How do those fit into your program of activities?

Shopping offers access to other cultures, and it’s something that can be done almost anywhere. Even in places where shops don’t exist, I find artisans to introduce our guests to. In Cape Town’s Khayelitsha township, I met two women who make lovely bags and belts out of colorful beads and large dried beans. In Luang Prabang, Laos, apart from beautiful handicrafts, antique opium weights, and wonderful curiosities from the night market, we purchased a tuk-tuk [auto rickshaw] and donated it to a local, who started a business driving tourists around. As part of our arrangement, every time we return he becomes our official driver.

Article continues below advertisement