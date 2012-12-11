Get to Know Our Local Experts

The incredible AFAR.com community keeps on getting bigger and stronger, thanks in large part to our Local Experts. Many of these people are recent additions to the team, as a result of the Hometown Heroes contest—and we’re delighted to welcome them, and see their fantastic contributions to the site.

Anyone is eligible to become a local expert: you just need to have an enthusiasm for AFAR.com and travel or hometown experiences you want to share with the AFAR community. Email Lauren, our community manager, for more details or simply fill out this form. And when you come across any of these fine bylines on the site, stop by one of their Highlights to say hi in the comments, or give them a like!