Get to Know Our Local Experts

The incredible AFAR.com community keeps on getting bigger and stronger, thanks in large part to our Local Experts. Many of these people are recent additions to the team, as a result of the Hometown Heroes contest—and we’re delighted to welcome them, and see their fantastic contributions to the site.
Anyone is eligible to become a local expert: you just need to have an enthusiasm for AFAR.com and travel or hometown experiences you want to share with the AFAR community. Email Lauren, our community manager, for more details or simply fill out this form. And when you come across any of these fine bylines on the site, stop by one of their Highlights to say hi in the comments, or give them a like!
Alison Abbott, Boston, Massachusetts
Melissa Adams, Amsterdam
Azul Adnan, Kuala Lumpur
Michael Adubato, Brussels
Rita Alves, Lisbon
Sivan Askayo, Tel Aviv
Sam Barns, Portland, Maine
James Bates, Acadia/Maine Coast
Michela Baxter, Columbus, Ohio
Joshua Berman, Belize
Erin Bogar, Denver, Colorado
George Brown, Athens, Georgia
Nancy Brown, Lafayette, California
Nelson Carvalheiro, Lisbon
Stephanie Chen, Lafayette, Indiana
Chris Chesak, Cincinnati, Ohio
Chris Ciolli, Barcelona
Joseph Cyr, Tucson, Arizona
Lara Dalinsky, Alexandria, Virginia
Melissa Davis, Nashville, Tennessee
Stephanie Dosch, Madrid
Kiara Downey, Missoula, Montana
Karolyne Ellacott, Toronto
Charissa Fay, New York City
Marie Frei, Cape Town
Ryan Goheen, Ho Chi Minh City
Bronwen Gregory, Berkeley, CA
Connie Hand, Hutchinson Island, Florida
Chelsea Harms, Rincon, Puerto Rico
Ruddy Harootian, New York City
Joseph Hernandez, New York City
Madeline Horn, Santa Cruz, California
Arwen Joyce, Singapore
Thomas June, Toronto
Julee K., Washington DC
Lindsey E. Keeler, Phoenix, Arizona
Matthew Keesecker, Chicago, Illinois
Amy Knauff, Managua, Nicaragua
Justin Lee, Johannesburg, South Africa
Jennifer Ley, Montclair, New Jersey
Sara Lieberman, London
Tina Lim, Manila, Philippines
Juliana Loh, Macau
Sue Long, Arkansas Valley, Colorado
Jack MacDonough, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Rey Madolora, Austin, Texas
Paulo Magalhães, Porto
Sue Manuel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Susan Mason, Los Angeles, California
Alison Cornford Matheson, Brussels
Kerry McGee, Richmond, Virginia
Gillian McGuire, Rome
Amy McMahon, Seneca Falls, New York
Cass Megraw, Sydney
Leeann Laleh Murphy, Istanbul
Erin N., Indianapolis, Indiana
Guy Needham, Auckland, New Zealand
Amanda Niehaus, Brisbane
Clare Olivares, Oakland, California
Stephanie P., Seattle, Washington
Flash Parker, Toronto, Canada
Kelsey Pecherer, Sao Paolo
Vanessa Petersen, Sebastopol, California
Alyssa Riley, San Diego, California
Andrea Rip, Honolulu, Hawaii
Colin Roohan, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Rajam Roose, San Diego, California
Rachael Rowe, Southwest England
Amanda Ruggeri, Rome, Italy
Jay Rymeski, Portland, Oregon
Murissa Shalapata, Okanagan Valley, BC
Jon Sheer, Tokyo
Todd Stern, Los Angeles
Natalie Taylor, Toronto
Meena Thiruvengadam, Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan Timmerman, Beijing
Lindsey Tramuta, Paris
Michelle Winner, Hawaii
GiAnna Wyatt, Miami
Adriana Y, Belgium
Kimberley, Asheville, North Carolina
