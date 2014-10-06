From the Editor: How We Travel Deeper

Photo by Jeffery Cross.

Traveling to Cairo in October of 2011 for our first AFAR Experiences event was one of the most memorable trips of my life. Ten months after the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak, a group of 35 travelers converged in the city for our immersive program made up of neighborhood tours, private visits to cultural institutions, home dinners, and intimate conversations with some of Egypt’s most influential thinkers and doers. The trip forced me out of my comfort zone and upended my preconceived notions about the Arab Spring.

On the pages of AFAR, we try to take you beyond the surface of a place. We believe that the world becomes more real and more understandable when stories get personal. Ultimately, however, the point of what we do is to inspire you to travel, to create your own stories, and to come away with a more nuanced and complex understanding of a place, its people, and yourself. AFAR Experiences offers this and more.

In 2015, we are hosting two trips: the first, in Charleston, South Carolina, runs March 13–14; the second, in Montreal, Quebec, runs June 25–29. These places may not be as far-flung as Cairo, but I can vouch for the rich activities you’ll experience in both North American destinations.