From the Cutting Room Floor: Morocco

By Aislyn Greene

Jul 2, 2014

The Saturday market in Guelmim attracts people from all around the region.

In the premiere issue of AFAR, Candace Feit followed writer Todd Pitock into Morocco’s Berber territory where an old style of living mixes with modern life. Here are some pictures that didn’t make it into the story. Read the full story here.

Moroccan Berber Carpets in progress

After weavers are finished with the carpets, they are laid on the mountainsides.

Berber Carpets in Morocco

The carpets’ colors carry different messages: yellow for happiness, red for life and warmth, etc.

Moroccan Berbers in village

Though they have been Muslim since the Islamic Conquest in the 7th century, Berbers have kept pieces of their own polytheistic religion.

Berber Carpets in Morocco

Mbarka, a Berber weaver, told Pitock, “There is a Berber proverb: A carpet speaks but it takes time to hear what it says.”

Moroccan Berber Village

Around 60 precent of Morocco’s 34.8 million people are Berber.

Berbers in Moroccan House

Although Berbers live all over the region, the true Berber lifestyle is found in the mountains.

Berber Woman in Morocco

Berbers call themselves the Imazighen, or Free People.

Berbers in Morocco together

“For a Berber, what’s most important is tradition–families and the ways of the elders,” one Berber told Pitock.

Moroccan Berbers in house

Pitock was reminded of cliff dwellings of the Anasazi in the American southwest when he saw the stone architecture of some Berber villages.

Moroccan Berber Carpets

Berbers use wool from the sheep they raise to make carpets expressing cultural beliefs.

Berber in Morocco

A Berber and her baby.

Morocco Berbers in Souss-Massa Naitonal Park

Berbers, such as Ahmed and his wife, live in the Souss-Massa National Park.

