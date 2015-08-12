French High Tea, the Flea, Sublime Nostalgia: What to Do in Miami This Week

By <a href="http://www.miaminicemag.com/">Patricia Guarch Wise</a>
Here are the five coolest things to do in and around Miami this week. We publish a new list every Wednesday, covering Thursday through Wednesday. Stay tuned for insider updates on restaurant openings, festivals, exhibitions, shows, weekend escapes, and more.
New opening | Food
Glacerie at Brasserie
Chef and restaurateur Pascal Oudin knows how to please people. He’s been serving his signature white-tablecloth French fare at Pascal’s On Ponce, a Coral Gables staple, for 15 years. Earlier this year he opened the more casual Brasserie Central at Merrick Park. Now, he’s launching Glacerie at Brassierie, an afternoon a la carte menu of ice cream, crepes, and waffles to help you beat the summer heat. Think of it as a traditional French alternative to afternoon tea, but colder, cooler, and sweeter. The tradition dates back to Marie Antoinette, so—let them eat ice cream!
2–6 p.m. | Brasserie Central, 320 San Lorenzo Avenue #1205, Coral Gables | (786) 536-9386 | website
August 13 | Food, Film
OMG! Dinner & a Movie with Harry’s Pizzeria: The End of the Tour
OMG! Dinner & a Movie returns to O Cinema Wynwood and joins up with Harry’s Pizzeria for a screening of The End of the Tour. Michael Schwartz’s Design District favorite starts you off with a six-course meal, including a “popcorn trail mix” of pretzels and chocolate. Munch on that in the theater while you watch The End of the Tour, the new Jason Segal and Jesse Eisenberg film about “the greatest conversation you never had”—a look at the days that legendary writer David Foster Wallace spent with Rolling Stone reporter David Lipsky.
7 p.m. | O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami | (305) 571-9970 | From $40 | website
August 15 | Music, Outdoors
Sublime with Rome at Bayfront Park
Sublime with Rome, Pepper, Mickey Avalon, and Rebelution are taking over Bayfront Park, so spend the day at the beach and then head to Downtown for some serious summer vibes. Sublime with Rome are celebrating their first album in four years, and are sure to jam to such Sublime classics as “Santeria,” “What I Got,” “Caress Me Down,” and more—prepare for nostalgia overload and flashbacks to summers long gone. Bayfront Park is the perfect venue to get a tan while you soak up some ska, so grab your sunscreen and load up on water.
6 p.m. | Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami | From $30 | website
August 16 | Shopping, Market
The Miami Flea
The wonderland that is the Brooklyn Flea—food stands like matcha-sugar doughnuts next to classic tacos; flea vendors like hand-painted dog portrait pillows next to cowboy boots—is finally getting a Miami spin-off. It’s not by the same people, but the vibe is sure to be similar. Hosted in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District, expect a blend of vintage vendors, small-batch produce, hands-on workshops, mind and body classes, and local music, plus food trucks, beer, and refreshments by the likes of Airstream Apothecary.
5–9 p.m. | Canvas, 90 NE 17th St., Miami | Free | website
Weekend Escape
St. Augustine
St. Augustine is not so much “The Oldest City in America” as “The Oldest Continuously Occupied European-Established Settlement in the Continental United States.” Either way, it’s a beautiful and historic city on Florida’s East Coast, only 4.5 hours from Miami. Visit the historic, Spanish-style Ximenez-Fatio House and then plunder (OK, look at) some genuine loot in the Pirate & Treasure Museum. For a small city there are also plenty of ghost tours to enjoy—though if you’re seeking a different kind of spirit you could visit the city’s new St. Augustine Distillery Company, small-batch manufacturer of whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin. Re-settle your stomach by tracking down the Crave organic food truck.
Photo by Dan Lundberg/Flickr. Patricia Guarch Wise is a Miami native and blogger behind www.miaminicemag.com. Her interests include paella, paranormal activity, Proenza Schouler and her Pekingese named Bonnaroo.
