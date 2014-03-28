Home>Travel inspiration

Food Pilgrimages: John T. Edge in Cajun Country

By John T. Edge

03.28.14

From the May 2014 issue

In the “Eat U.S.A” special section in the May, 2014 issue, we asked four culinary luminaries to tell us about a food pilgrimage. Read the others: Ruth Reichl discovers farm-to-table cooking in northern California, Peter Meehan finds the perfect sandwich in the Chicago suburbs, and Julia Glass explains her oyster tradition in Cape Cod. Photo by Megan Romer/Flickr.

Before my first trip to Cajun country, down in Southeastern Louisiana, I read books on Cajun folklore by Barry Jean Ancelet. I watched a documentary on the courir de Mardi Gras, in which men mounted horses and tore through the countryside, plundering smokehouses for sausages to cook a community gumbo. Inspired by Paul Prudhomme’s cookbooks, I even learned to blacken redfish in a butter-slicked cast iron skillet. None of that prepared me for what I would find.

In the 20 years since, I’ve danced in an okra patch at the annual Zydeco music festival and drunk cocktails with umbrella swizzle sticks in a ruined 1930s casino. I’ve spent the night in an old railroad hotel, where the keeper invited me to finger the bullet hole left in the bar after a recent scuffle. On a countryside boudin crawl, I learned to suck boudin from its innard sleeve and determined that I prefer the subtly hot links from Bubba Frey’s store, sliced into rounds, mounded on crackers, and topped with fig preserves. I’ve tasted sugarcane syrup made by Charles Poirier in a backyard sugarhouse in Youngsville, and I’ve sworn off maple syrup since.

I’ve watched couples waltz at nine in the morning at Fred’s Lounge (above), a shot-and-beer bar in Mamou, where proprietor Tante Sue, her face framed by a halo of gray curls, took healthy swigs of cinnamon-flavored schnapps from a bottle and squeezed her chest in time to the music as if playing an accordion.

These were not my people. That I knew. But I wanted desperately to be in their number. And I desperately wanted to belong to their place. And that is why I keep going back.

John T. Edge, director of the Southern Foodways Alliance at the University of Mississippi, is the author or editor of a dozen books.

