Five Things We Loved about Delta’s New Premium Class

We recently flew Delta One, Delta’s new premium class for transcon hops between JFK and LAX/SFO, and are happy to report: it rocks.

Air travel is changing, becoming ever more comfortable and convenient. Not everyone can get themselves on to a private jet, but services like Delta One may be the next best thing. Here, five ways they’ve got it right.

1. Less (and More Comfortable) Waiting

A ticket in Delta’s new premium class gets you a quicker check-in at security and access to the Sky Club lounge while you’re waiting for take-off—a luxury that many domestic first-class tickets don’t come with anymore.

2. Better In-Flight Food

Delta tapped chef Michael Chiarello, whom you might know from his Top Chef days or from his Napa restaurant, Bottega. His specialty? Italian food with California vibes. Even better, they can accommodate pretty much any 2015 diet, from gluten-free to strict vegan, so you don’t have to worry about taking your own D.I.Y. airplane snacks.

3. And about That Wine

Along with food from a Napa chef, Delta wrangled a master sommelier from Napa, Andrea Robinson, for their new premium class service. Look out for her stellar cava selections, which we downed generously.

4. The On-Point Electronics

Instead of one stingy outlet like on many airlines, there are multiple plug-ins to charge your devices at once. Also: noise-canceling cans and a TV that is stocked with live cable, tons of movies, and On Demand TV. That is, if you can stay awake throughout the flight.

5. Because the Sleeping Conditions Are Ideal