Bermuda may be the straight-up prettiest place I’ve ever visited, with beaches right out of the “Paradise” section of a travel brochure, gaggles of neat, pastel-colored cottages with whitewashed roofs, and a general manicured orderliness that somehow calls to mind a golf course—but without the stuffiness. Other than an insufferably smug expression, here are five signs you’ve been to Bermuda. 1. You actually know where Bermuda is

This may sound like a funny thing to say, but many people have a skewed view of exactly where the archipelago is. Which is understandable, since from a tourism geography point of view, it’s often lumped in with the Caribbean. Bermuda is, however, some 1,500 kilometers north of Puerto Rico, and due east of South Carolina; the nearest landmass is Cape Hatteras in North Carolina. In other words, Bermuda is full-on Atlantic—which helps explain why, when we visited in March/April, the ocean was too cold and choppy to get in, and we had to ride out a few storms. It’s a testament to the island’s charm that, despite being denied the lazy beach holiday we’d been hoping for, we still had a great time. 2. Your anxiety dreams will involve shorts, socks, and the lack thereof

I had a classic stress dream the other night. You know the sort: I was walking along this beautiful, crowded beach, and everyone was having a whale of a time, laughing and shouting and playing around, when it dawned on me that my fellow beachgoers were laughing at me. I looked down, and realized I was . . . wearing long shorts, but short socks. The horror!

The problem here is that I was only half-dressed—Bermuda shorts are not the short-trousered equivalent to Hawaiian shirts that many people think they are: No! They are smart shorts, worn no shorter than one inch above the knee, and are to be combined with long socks, dress shoes, and perhaps a blazer. In other words, I had, in my careless somnolescence, committed a double faux-pas: Not only had I worn inappropriate attire to the beach, but I had failed to accessorize correctly. I’m talking this up a little bit, of course, but Bermuda shorts really are considered smart, and should be worn with long socks and shoes. Staff at traditional, high-end establishments like The Reefs dress like this, and it brings a new meaning to the phrase “comfortably classy.” It also makes you feel a little like you are back in school, which brings me to . . . 3. You greet everyone you meet

Bermudians are extraordinarily charming, and a large part of this is the effortless politeness they wield throughout the day. Before addressing anyone, you greet them. And not just with a grunt or a nod, or even a “Hi!” Nope, your greeting should be pegged to the time of day, so each interaction is prefaced with “Good morning,” “Good afternoon,” or “Good evening.” (And if you want to see a bellhop squirm, watch him greet a group of dressed-to-the-nines locals arriving for Sunday brunch with a cheerful “Good morning!”, only to have them respond “Good afternoon.”) It’s by no means ubiquitous, but some locals in the service industries will not even talk to you if you don’t greet them first, which I guess is an understandable reaction to the rush-rush-herd cruise ship mentality. I thought the person who told me this was probably exaggerating, until I got on a bus and asked the driver to tell me when we arrived at the Crystal Caves. There was a long pause, before he replied, with razor-sharp politeness, “Good afternoon, sir. And how are you today?” I didn’t make that mistake again. Of course, it doesn’t really translate when you get back to the United States, where it’s considered the height of manners to get on the bus and out of the damn way as quickly as possible.

