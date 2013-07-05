Featured Travelers: Daniel Klein and Mirra Fine of Perennial Plate

Our love of food makes our love for Perennial Plate not only easy, but natural. The traveling filmmakers, Daniel Klein and Mirra Fine, eat for a living, documenting their adventures through short films that are as beautiful as they are informative. Though their subjects span from Spanish roadtrips to Moonshine and Molasses, there’s a common denominator: sustainable eating. Who knew coconut had a nose, let alone a tail?

Right now we’re in Minnesota.

Though we would much prefer to be in Minnesota (we travel a lot, so it’s good to be home), spending time with family.

Occupation: Filmmakers.

Our next trip is to Spain and Morocco.

Our email correspondence with new friends from the road is our most treasured travel souvenir; we don’t really collect physical souvenirs as our luggage is too full of camera equipment.

Favorite restaurant:

Daniel: DiFara’s Pizza, Brooklyn, New York.

Favorite shopping destination: Japanese grocery stores.

Mirra: If you’re in China, don’t miss stinky tofu.

Daniel: If you’re in Japan, don’t miss high-end sushi.

Curiosity and alcohol is the best way/place to connect with locals.

Favorite airport and why? Beijing is the most beautiful, but the employees act like you just insulted their grandmother.

What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? All the places that serve good coffee, unless it’s a country with good coffee, then we miss pizza, and if it’s Italy, well, we will see…