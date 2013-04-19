Featured Travelers: Dan and Audrey of Uncornered Market

We’ve expressed our admiration for traveling partners Dan Noll and Audrey Scott, who write the blog Uncornered Market, before—after their trip to Iran in 2011. Now their country count has been upped to 75, and yes, they are still married.

We love the focus they put on getting over fear—of any sort—and “open[ing] ourselves to notable experiences.” And they are walking the walk (or leaping the leap): check out their Highlight of base-flying in Berlin.





Dan and Audrey created an inspiring Wanderlist for New Zealand, where they visited this winter. Get to know them a little better through their answers to our questionnaire, below, and be sure to follow their adventures on their blog.

Right now we’re in Berlin.

Though we would much prefer to be in Papua New Guinea scuba diving amongst World War II wrecks.

Occupation: Life enthusiast, traveler, blogger, speaker, photographer

Our next trip is to Ladakh, India.

An embroidered brightly colored camel shawl from Tolkuchka Bazaar in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan is our most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: Six Senses Spa and Hotel at Ma’in Hot Springs in Jordan.

Favorite restaurant: Le Felteau in the Marais neighborhood of Paris. One part biker bar, another part tiny bistro.

Favorite shopping destination: It’s a tie. Bangkok and Amazon.

If you’re in Estonia in the summer, be sure to celebrate Jaanipaev (close to midsummer’s day) and jump over a bonfire for good luck.