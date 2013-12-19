Featured Travelers: Brett Hughes and Dave Campbell of Another Best Day

share this article

Brett Hughes (above) and Dave Campbell of Another Best Day are no strangers to adventure, whether it’s surfing in Nicaragua, checking out the local art scene in New Orleans, or enjoying rooftop views of Rome. After meeting by chance while volunteering at La Chureca, a trash dump community in Managua, Nicaragua, the duo became fast friends, and started Another Best Day as a way to share their experiences while traveling, and to inspire their audience to make the most of every experience. Here, we catch up with Brett and Dave on their travel backgrounds, top tips, and some of the most important lessons they’ve learned on the road. First international trip—when and where?

Dave: I was three years old when my family went to Germany and Austria for a summer vacation. We visited with friends and family, hike in the Alps, and stayed in a 100-year-old farmhouse. I am so grateful to my parents for giving me such an early start to my life as a traveler!

Brett: Nassau, Bahamas—a very cool trip. Just having a reason to get a passport was so special to me. See all of Brett’s AFAR Highlights

How has travel affected your life?

Dave: From an early age travel has become part of who I am, how I live, and how I engage with the world. It is a source of joy, energy, and life lessons. Every day my travel experiences inspire my lifestyle, philosophy, and choices.

Brett: The act of travel and travel prep has changed my life; it confirmed for me that the most important thing in this world is its people, their stories, ideas, and the connections between all of us. Travel continues to humble me by allowing me to remain a student and learn forever, while just having some simple fun. Is there a specific experience that you can point to that transformed your life?

Brett: I’d have to say the most influential experience of my life would have been my first trip down to a trash dump community called La Chureca in Nicaragua January 1st, 2009. It taught me more than I can explain in a small bio, brought me to new friends like Dave, and became the first site of the my NPO Lacrosse the Nations. So much happened in such a outwardly daunting place. The people, their smiles, and love is a day to day reminder that we were made to travel, learn, and take those lessons to do something to give back to a world with such transformative places and people.

Dave: The experiences that we both had in La Churecha solidified a life-long commitment to helping improve the lives of others.

