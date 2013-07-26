Featured Traveler: Vlogger Sonia Gil

Don’t expect detailed scenes of specialized tours or lengthy (read: overkill) coverage of eateries when you arrive at Featured Traveler Sonia Gil’s website, Sonia Travels. The wandering travel “vlogger” and lexicon-loving founder of Fluenz, a company that creates language learning software, shies away from specifics in her short travel videos. Instead, Gil strives to tap into the attitude of a place, the “magic code” that makes it tick. Her motto couldn’t be more suited to AFAR’s mission: “There are travelers, and there are tourists,” she says. “Tourists come and go. Travelers … try to experience, to understand, and, in the process, learn something about themselves. I want to rouse that traveler within.”

Sonia’s latest project is Fluent Road, a language learning software and collaboration between Lonely Planet and Fluenz custom-tailored to teaching travelers. We caught up with Sonia to hear about her latest adventures and favorite discoveries.

See all of Sonia’s Highlights.

Right now I’m in New York.

Though I would much prefer to be in Nicaragua, surfing.

Occupation: That’s a tough one—I travel, and I learn languages.

My next trip is to Sedona, Arizona.

First international trip: I was five years old and my mother took me to New York (I was living in South America at the time). Everything, absolutely everything, was mesmerizing.



My videos are my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong—a classic.

Favorite local style/most stylish place: Copenhagen. Coolness runs through their veins.

iPhone or DSLR? GoPro.