Featured Traveler: Travel Evangelist Jeremy Kressmann



If we could trade jobs with anyone for a day, Jeremy Kressmann would be a top contender. As Tumblr’s Travel Evangelist, Jeremy manages the gorgeous, wanderlust-filled ‘Travel on Tumblr!‘, but you can also find him writing for Gadling on topics like Berlin’s abandoned spy ship and pizza in New York. Below, Jeremy shares his favorite place to get lost, the noodles he’ll take over a fancy restaurant any day, and the Brooklyn coffee shop he misses most when he’s far from home.

See all of Jeremy’s Highlights.

Right now I’m in Brooklyn, NY.

Though I would much prefer to be in Barcelona getting lost in the labyrinthine alleys of the Barri Gòtic.

Occupation: Travel Evangelist at Tumblr.

My next trip is to Sri Lanka.

My last trip took me to Berlin.

A vintage Thai movie poster I found in Chiang Mai is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: the Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii’s Big Island. You can snorkel with sea turtles right from the beach.

Favorite restaurant: I’d trade all the restaurants in the world for a 75 cent bowl of noodles from Saigon’s Lunch Lady, eaten al fresco on a rickety plastic stool.

Favorite shopping destination: Tokyo, for the top-notch quality, astounding diversity and pure weirdness of products on offer.

Favorite local style/most stylish place: Marrakech. I’m obsessed with Islamic arts and architecture, and Marrakech’s medieval Medina is a gold mine of wood carvings, lanterns, metalwork and textiles. A wonderful place to get lost.