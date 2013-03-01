Featured Traveler: Nancy D. Brown

If you were the type who might enjoy a terrible pun (aren’t they all?), you could say that our newest Featured Traveler is a rare breed. Nancy D. Brown is an equestrian travel expert, providing a loving following with insights into equine adventure the world over through her website, writinghorseback.com , as well as more general travel tips and experiences at nancydbrown.com . We’re quite happy to report that Nancy took enough time out of the saddle to answer our questionnaire—you can learn more about her below, as well as through her Profile & Highlights on AFAR.com.

Right now I’m in San Francisco, California.

Though I would much prefer to be riding an Icelandic horse to the blue lagoon.

Occupation: Equestrian Travel Expert.

My last trip took me to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

My next trip is to Maui, Hawaii.

Favorite hotel: Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, MT.

Favorite shopping destination: Any Farmers’ Market.

Plugged-in or unplugged? Plugged-in.

Public transportation, cab, or bike? Horseback, of course!

If you’re in Bergen, Norway, don’t miss riding a fjord horse.

Twitter is the best way/place to connect with locals.

Five things you can’t travel without: Passport, laptop, camera, Moleskine, and Flip video camera.

Jet lag: Nap, power through, pills, or herbal remedies? Power through!

Favorite airport and why? Schiphol in Amsterdam–I could live there. It has everything.

What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? My grocery store; it has all my necessities and is the place to catch up with neighbors.

First thing you do when you get home: Kiss the hubby, pet the dog & start laundry.

Favorite travel book: I’m reading Andrew McCarthy’s The Longest Way Home.

Most out-of-character travel experience? Something that you would never have done at home: Be open to impromptu travel experiences. At home I stay the course.

Biggest travel mistake? Missing my flight in Alberta, Canada.

If I had a whole year to travel, I would go horseback riding in Africa, Australia, Argentina, Costa Rica and Iceland.

Favorite foreign tradition: Horseback riding & breaking bread with locals.

Most treasured travel souvenir: I love picking up scarves where I travel.

Travel has taught me: Everyone should own a passport.

Photo courtesy of Nancy D. Brown