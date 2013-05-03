Featured Traveler: Matt Long



We cannot get enough of Matt Long on AFAR.com! While he’s a relatively new member to the ambassador team, Matt is no newbie when it comes to traveling the world and sharing his tales and tips—so we’re stoked that he is now doing so for our community. Matt is the creator of LandLopers, a fantastic resource for the “average” person looking to incorporate more travel into his/her life. From it, his readers realize that no matter what their financial, family, or work situation is, travel is possible. If you particularly enjoy the outdoors, adventure travel, and food, LandLopers (and Matt’s Highlights) provides the perfect setting to spark your wanderlust. If you’re looking to better connect with the greater travel community and always be in the know when it comes to deals and the best ways to travel, LandLopers is there for you too.

Matt is currently en route to Johannesburg to partake in #MeetSouthAfrica. Follow his adventures on his blog and on AFAR!

Right now I’m in Washington, D.C.

Though I would much prefer to be in Paris eating a Nutella crepe.

Occupation: Travel blogger

My next trip is to Johannesburg.

My last trip took me to Sweden.

First international trip—when and where? I was an exchange student in Paris, France when I was 17 years old. It was a transformative trip and laid the groundwork for a lifelong love of travel.

Maltese cross necklace is my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite hotel: Four Seasons Manele on the island of Lanai, Hawaii.

Favorite shopping destination: The bazaars of the Old Town in Jerusalem.

If you’re in Brussels in December don’t miss the Winter Wonders Festival.

Favorite airport and why? Any airport without walls is my favorite, like the tropical airport in Koh Samui, Thailand.

What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? Dunkin’ Donuts.

First thing you do when you get home: Hug my dogs.

Favorite travel book: Blue Latitudes by Tony Horwitz.

Most out-of-character travel experience? Something that you would never have done at home. Cage diving with great white sharks in South Africa.

If I had a whole year to travel, I would go to Africa and truly explore the continent the way it should be, slowly.

Favorite foreign tradition: The coffee culture in Jordan.

Travel has taught me to appreciate every second of life and to always make the most out of it.

Photo courtesy of Matt Long