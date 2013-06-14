Featured Traveler: Marcy Mendelson, Safari Correspondent

Browse through Marcy Mendelson’s Highlights and you’ll start to notice a pattern: most take place far from the reaches of humanity, featuring snapshots of dusky Namibian sand dunes and large spotted cats framed at distances close enough to make you nervous even behind the comfort of your computer screen. A writer, photojournalist and filmmaker focused on cheetah conservation at Cheetah-Watch, Marcy keeps us in touch with our wild side as AFAR’s Safari Correspondent. Though she prefers to be roughing it in the African desert (she’s planning a return soon), the Oakland native is equally at home in heels in SoMa—at the Cat Club, of course.

See all of Marcy’s Highlights.

Right now I’m in Oakland, California at Sweet Bar Bakery.

Though I would much prefer to be in NamibRand Nature Reserve in Namibia hiking through the landscape with my camera in the name of conservation photography.

Occupation: Writer, Photographer, Filmmaker.

My next trip is to Kenya.

My last trip took me to Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

First international trip—England with my family for vacation when I was 9 years old. It was the first time I shot with my dad’s canon SLR. I took a picture of a black sheep in a field.

Porcupine quills found in the remote Namibian veld are my most treasured travel souvenir.

Favorite restaurant: Pizzaiolo in Oakland

Favorite local style/most stylish place: A San Francisco speakeasy with 60s mod fashionistas tending bar… shhhh! I can’t tell you where!