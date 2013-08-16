Featured Traveler: Lost in Cheeseland’s Lindsey Tramuta

AFAR Ambassador Lindsey Tramuta leads an enviable life. The Philly native and self-proclaimed Francophile met her French husband abroad, moved to Paris, and started Lost In Cheeseland, a blog devoted to her adventures in travel, food, and, of course, all things France. Don’t miss Lindsey’s “Franco File Fridays,” a section that champions notable locals and expats (think food author Clotilde Dusoulier and Australian photographer Carla Coulson), or her “Resources” section—a must if you’re planning a Paris trip. Even if you’re stuck at home, Lindsey’s gorgeous photography and insightful snippets of life abroad are enough to cure your wanderlust—for now.

Right now I’m in Paris, France – home for the last seven years!

Though I would much prefer to be in Seychelles, loafing on the beach.

Occupation(s): Freelance food & travel writer and social media manager.

My next trip is to Marseille, France. While my husband rock climbs, I’ll be taking in some of the port city’s new restaurants and cultural exhibits.

My last trip took me to Amsterdam.

First international trip—when and where? My first trip abroad was to France with my high school French class. Within a few days of arriving, I knew that the country would become an integral part of my life. It would be several years until I understood how.

Though I’m tempted to say that my husband is my most treasured travel souvenir, I’ll go with my photographs—mementos that feed my desire for adventure.