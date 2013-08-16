Featured Traveler: Lost in Cheeseland’s Lindsey Tramuta

Aug 16, 2013
AFAR Ambassador Lindsey Tramuta leads an enviable life. The Philly native and self-proclaimed Francophile met her French husband abroad, moved to Paris, and started Lost In Cheeseland, a blog devoted to her adventures in travel, food, and, of course, all things France. Don’t miss Lindsey’s “Franco File Fridays,” a section that champions notable locals and expats (think food author Clotilde Dusoulier and Australian photographer Carla Coulson), or her “Resources” section—a must if you’re planning a Paris trip. Even if you’re stuck at home, Lindsey’s gorgeous photography and insightful snippets of life abroad are enough to cure your wanderlust—for now.
Right now I’m in Paris, France – home for the last seven years!
Though I would much prefer to be in Seychelles, loafing on the beach.
Occupation(s): Freelance food & travel writer and social media manager.
My next trip is to Marseille, France. While my husband rock climbs, I’ll be taking in some of the port city’s new restaurants and cultural exhibits.
My last trip took me to Amsterdam.
First international trip—when and where? My first trip abroad was to France with my high school French class. Within a few days of arriving, I knew that the country would become an integral part of my life. It would be several years until I understood how.
Though I’m tempted to say that my husband is my most treasured travel souvenir, I’ll go with my photographs—mementos that feed my desire for adventure.
How has travel impacted your life? It has helped me become a far more culturally curious person.
Is there an experience that has specifically transformed your life? Meeting my husband on my second trip to Paris certainly ranks high on the list of travel-induced life changes.
Who’s the most interesting person you’ve met on a flight or while traveling? A marine biologist from San Diego who was headed to Paris for an industry conference. I feel particularly responsible for shifting his excitement from the conference to all the amazing eats that awaited him.
Favorite hotel: The A’Jia Hotel in Istanbul: breathtaking views of the Bosphorus guaranteed.
Favorite restaurant: It varies by moment (and sometimes even by moment of the day) but Semilla consistently wows.
If you’re in Paris between the end of July and the end of August, don’t miss the Cinéma en Plein Air (open-air cinema) at the Parc de la Villette.
Commiserating over poor service, long lines or delayed trains is the best way to connect with locals.
What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? My neighborhood bakeries—few places do bread and pastry (special nod to the croissant aux amandes) like them!
Where do you always take out-of-town friends? L’Aller Retour for steak, Du Pain et Des Idées for chocolate-pistachio escargots and Télescope for supremely wonderful coffee.
Biggest travel mistake? Not pushing past the pain of an injury (and China’s cloying winter cold) to visit the Great Wall. Bright side: I have another reason to return.
Favorite foreign word or phrase: Pamplemousse (French for ‘grapefruit’). Say it out loud.
Travel has taught me that edifying experiences only emerge when you embrace the unknown.
Photo courtesy of Ashley Ludaescher/Chasing Heartbeats
