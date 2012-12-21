Featured Traveler: Joshua Berman

Right now I’m on the RTD Sky-Ride bus to Denver International Airport.

Though I would much prefer to be in bed, it’s really early. And dark. And cold.

Occupation: Spanish teacher, travel writer

My next trip is to Belize!

My last trip took me to cigar country, Nicaragua.

First international trip—when and where? 1992, solo backpacking around Europe, pre-Internet, 19 years old with a tent and stack of empty journals.

My wife is my most treasured travel souvenir. (We met via mutual Peace Corps friends.)

Favorite hotel: The Lodge at Chaa Creek’s Macal River Camp

Favorite restaurant: the sidewalk/living-room fritanga around the corner from Hospedaje Santos, Managua, Nicaragua.

Favorite shopping destination: Karimabad, Pakistan. The carpet salesmen offered little balls of hashish to potential clients, then shipped our rugs and other treasures home (and everything made it).

Favorite local style/most stylish place: The small boutiquey jungle lodges up the Macal River in Belize are very stylish, complete with chorus of monkeys and toucans.

Plugged-in or unplugged? Grateful for any chance to unplug—especially in-flight, or deep in the wilderness. If Wi-Fi temptation is there, I’ll usually take it.

Public transportation, cab, or bike? Chicken buses, tuk-tuks, gilly-gillies, rickshaws, whatever it takes.

If you’re anywhere in the Maya region (southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador) during the end of a major calendar cycle don’t miss camping out at Caracol archaeological site, with Maya fire ceremony and good friends.

Preparation: guidebook, online research, or seat of your pants? Guidebook, Facebook, maps, dumb luck.

Asking questions is the best way/place to connect with locals.

Five things you can’t travel without: camera, notebook, laptop, ear plugs, silk sleep sack.

Jet lag: Nap, power through, pills, or herbal remedies? I only travel north-south.

Favorite airport and why? Greytown International Airport in southeast Nicaragua, just a strip cut out of the jungle; because I got to be one of the first passengers to land there.

First thing you do when you get home: hug daughters, wipe away tears.

Where do you always take out-of-town friends? Boulder Farmer’s Market and/or Banjo Billy’s Bus Tour

Most out-of-character travel experience? Something that you would never have done at home. Sing karaoke.

Biggest travel mistake? I used a phrase in Spanish (“tiene buena cuchara”) which means “you’re a good cook” in nearby Nicaragua, and inadvertently told a sweet old señora in rural El Salvador—in front of her shocked husband—that she had a nice vagina.

If I had a whole month to travel, I would go to Colombia and work my way around.

If I had a whole year to travel, I would go anywhere that let me take my family and immerse my children in a new language—South America, south India, and Spain are all blank spots on the map for me.

Favorite foreign word or phrase: “Belly full” in any language. It’s always some idiomatic phrase that makes people laugh, no matter what language.

Favorite foreign tradition: Did anyone say siesta yet? That and sitting around the town plaza and talking.

Travel has taught me to be curious and to accept strange invitations.