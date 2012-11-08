Featured Traveler: Johnny Jet

Article continues below advertisement
We’re happy to announce a new series here on AFAR.com, sharing the savvy of some bloggers and travel luminaries we love. First up: a true travel insider, Johnny Jet. On JohnnyJet.com and via his informative newsletters, he shares tips and tricks that will make anyone a travel expert—we always check out his site to find the best travel credit cards and travel deals we’d otherwise miss. Keep an eye out for his great contests, and be sure to send him your congratulations on his recent wedding (beautiful Bali honeymoon photos here!).
Johnny posted some Highlights on AFAR.com of his travels around the world, from a local favorite right here in the San Francisco Bay Area to a desert safari in Doha. Take a look at all his Highlights.
And below, we find out a little about how Johnny Jet travels. Thanks for filling out our travel profile, Johnny!
Right now I’m in Toronto, Canada.
Though I would much prefer to be in Hawaii eating shave ice.
Occupation: Travel Expert
My last trip took me to Australia.
My next trip is to Florida or Qatar.
Favorite hotel: Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island
Favorite restaurant: The Colonnade on Seabourn Odyssey
Favorite shopping destination: Singapore
Plugged-in or unplugged? Plugged-in
Public transportation, cab, or bike? Public transportation
If you’re in Sydney, don’t miss the Eastern Beaches Coastal Walk.
Facebook intros is the best way/place to connect with locals.
Five things you can’t travel without: Passport, computer, camera, Skype, and earplugs.
Jet lag: Nap, power through, pills, or herbal remedies? Power through and multiple 10-minute naps
Favorite airport and why? Tied between Hong Kong and Singapore Changi: beautiful, free Wi-Fi, great food and transportation.
What’s the one hometown place you miss most while traveling? My Laundromat where they charge $1/lb to wash my clothes.
First thing you do when you get home: Eat greasy Mexican food
Favorite travel book: Bill Bryson’s In A Sunburned Country
Most out-of-character travel experience? Something that you would never have done at home. Karaoke
Biggest travel mistake? Not holding my wife’s passport when we went on a bike ride in Estonia
If you had a whole year to travel, you would go to every country in the world.
Favorite foreign tradition: Afternoon tea
Most treasured travel souvenir: Herpes from Miss Iceland—Just kidding, never got herpes.
Travel has taught me: People are the same all over the world.
