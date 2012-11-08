Featured Traveler: Johnny Jet

We’re happy to announce a new series here on AFAR.com, sharing the savvy of some bloggers and travel luminaries we love. First up: a true travel insider, Johnny Jet. On JohnnyJet.com and via his informative newsletters, he shares tips and tricks that will make anyone a travel expert—we always check out his site to find the best travel credit cards and travel deals we’d otherwise miss. Keep an eye out for his great contests, and be sure to send him your congratulations on his recent wedding (beautiful Bali honeymoon photos here!).

Johnny posted some Highlights on AFAR.com of his travels around the world, from a local favorite right here in the San Francisco Bay Area to a desert safari in Doha. Take a look at all his Highlights.

And below, we find out a little about how Johnny Jet travels. Thanks for filling out our travel profile, Johnny!