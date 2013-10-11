Featured Traveler: Go Eat Give’s Sucheta Rawal

Something was missing from the quarterly vacations that Sucheta Rawal took when she was an investment banker. Wanting to learn more about the people and culture of the places she visited, she began taking “volunteer vacations” to get involved with local communities. These trips eventually inspired her to found Go Eat Give, a non-profit dedicated to connecting travelers with local culture around the world through education, experiences, and food. Now, Sucheta’s quit her job as investment banker, devoting her time to Go Eat Give, cooking, and writing about where she goes (she’s been to more than forty countries).

See all of Sucheta’s Highlights.

Right now I’m hosting a Destination Dinner in Atlanta, GA.

Though I would much prefer to be at The Yoga Barn in Bali.

Occupation: Founder of Go Eat Give, food and travel writer, cooking instructor.

My next trip is to Belize, where I will be exploring some of the sites most tourists overlook.

My last trip took me to Cuba, where I led a group to volunteer in the communities of Havana.

My first international trip was from New Delhi to New York City when I was 16 years old.

A painting of Neuschwanstein set in the winter is my most treasured travel souvenir. I had it on the wall of my office at my last corporate job, and it is a constant reminder of living my dream.

Favorite hotel: Old Edwards Inn at Highlands, North Carolina.