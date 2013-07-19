Featured Traveler: Fashion Designer Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley is an icon in the fashion world, known for a vibrancy and creativity that has led her pieces to be sold in more than 60 boutiques around the world. She prefers traveling with her family, her adventurous mindset expressed through her love of surfing. Here, she shares her favorite travel experiences, her biggest travel mistake, and her travel essentials, all of which fit in one bag.

Right now I’m in: Portico’s lavish Casa Privada residence located in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Occupation: Fashion Designer.

My next trip is to: Hopefully another Portico trip, this time to Kauai or Maui for some more surfing.

My most treasured travel souvenir: While shopping around Punta Mita I bought a beautiful mother-of-pearl box that reminds me of the Fall Collection I just showed.

Favorite hotel: Casa Privada is amazing because of how secluded and accessible to the beach it is.

Backpack, wheelie, or trunk? We pride ourselves in being a lean, mean traveling family, so we never check bags. Each person carries his or her own.

If you’re in Punta Mita, don’t miss: The surfing! I love surfing and now am so excited that my daughter is into surfing, too. She took lessons and it was amazing watching her tackle the waves.

Five things you can’t travel without: Camera, toiletry bag with necessities, cover-up for the beach, blanket for the plane, a wrap for a cool night.