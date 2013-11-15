Featured Traveler: Dominique Callimanopulos of Elevate Destinations



Dominique Callimanopulos has a resume that makes for great dinner conversation: she’s traveled the world to study alien abduction with a Harvard professor, lived with elephants in Botswana, and jumped into the frigid waters of Alaska’s Glacier Bay—twice. Dominique founded Elevate Destinations to bridge the gap between tourists and the local communities of the places they visit. The company’s vision goes beyond voluntourism—every trip booked through Elevate Destinations benefits local communities and conservation, and five percent of the trip’s net costs go to that destination’s non-profit partners, whether the trip is a honeymoon, family vacation, or a volunteer trip. Though each trip is customizable, each seeks to reduce one’s carbon footprint. You can rest easy in your eco-friendly luxury lodge.

Right now I’m in Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Lakipia, Kenya.

Though I would much prefer to be nowhere else. This is my version of heaven.

Occupation: Owner of Elevate Destinations, a philanthropic and sustainable travel company.

My current trip is to Africa: Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

My last trip took me to Alaska.

First international trip: My nanny traveled with me around the world on freighters when I was a baby.

Most treasured souvenir: A coin that a Malian grandmother in a remote rural community pressed into my hand when I was 19. Generosity comes from unexpected quarters and is a state of mind.

How has travel impacted your life? I cannot imagine a life without motion, exploration, or surprise!