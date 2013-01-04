Featured Traveler: Chelsea Harms

Chelsea Harms is one of our much-appreciated Local Experts, an unabashed lover of Puerto Rico. She’s posted some really great Highlights of her adopted home (check out her Wanderlist of local Highlights).

She’s currently living in Mayagüez, doing a PhD on lionfish—an invasive species that has proven very hard to eradicate. When she’s not contemplating control methods of this spiny beast, she explores with her travel partner Evan Tuohy—she says that the natural adventures, the hidden trails that lead to gorgeous, deserted waterfalls, are what she loves most about the island.

She filled out our travel questionnaire, so you can get a sense of her as a traveler. Browse Chelsea’s Wanderlists, and use her local savvy to plan your next trip to Puerto Rico. (My pick? The Gozalandia waterfalls in San Sebastian.) She’s a great resource!